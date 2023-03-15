Latest update March 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

$199M to construct office & laboratory for Food Safety Authority

Mar 15, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Agriculture on Monday signed six contracts totaling $1,793, 905, 190 for its first set of capital projects for 2023.

Among the contracts signed was a $199,622,358 contract for the construction of a new office and laboratory for the Guyana Food Safety Authority (GFSA) at La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The contract was awarded to Anil Lalsa Construction and was signed by the ministry’s Agriculture Sector Development Unit.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha said that this project is important because as the country advances, it is important that the Food Safety Authority and laboratory are housed in the same building.

Minister Mustapha, who overlooked the signing of the contact spoke of the importance of the contracts to the agriculture sector. He said the investments are aimed at improving the sector as Guyana is leading the Caribbean in agriculture.

He charged the contractors to execute the projects and do it according to the specification listed in the bill of quantities. He asked that they finish the projects on time so the beneficiaries can utilize the facilities.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha flanked by the contract awardees and officials from his ministry.

At the Ministry’s boardroom, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) signed two contracts: One with NP Investment worth $57,045,750 for the construction of drainage structure at Palmyra, Region Three.  This project will benefit 1500 acres of residential and farmlands area in that region. The second contract worth $19,621,960 was signed with M. Sukhai Contracting Services for the construction of revetment along the Lamaha Canal area. The minister said this project is important for there has been soil erosion at the Lamaha area.

Lastly, the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) signed one contract with contractor, Agrosol to the tune of $185 million for the procurement of 100 tunnel houses.

“The President (Irfaan Ali) last year started the youth entrepreneurial innovation programme for young people and we would continue that this year, and in this year’s budget $200 million has been allocated for this project and this afternoon we will also sign a contract for the procurement of 100 tunnel houses that we will not only do the project in Region Four but we will take this project across this country,” Minister Zulfikar.

