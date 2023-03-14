Three exciting wins and a draw in the GFF-Tiger Rentals U13 weekend fixtures

Latest update March 14th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 14, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Georgetown Football Association Academy Training Center (ATC), East Coast Football Association (ATC) and East Bank Football Association ATC all secured exciting wins on Saturday in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Tiger Rentals Under-13 Inter-Association Development Football League.
In a much anticipated matchup, Georgetown ATC defeated Bartica ATC 2 – 1 thanks to goals from Justin Tempow and Joshawn Haynes at the GFF National Training Centre, Providence, East Bank Demerara.
Riley Tracey’s goal in the 20th minute put Bartica Football Club on the board. Both teams played strong defensive strategies, but the home team’s pressure paid off with a final goal by Haynes in the 40th minute of the game.
East Bank ATC dominated West Berbice ATC 3-0 in an impressive show of team cohesion and attacking strategy. The winning goals were made by Emmanuel Francois, Michael Correa and Jaden Joshua.
East Coast ATC Mark Glasgow’s lone goal 58 minutes into the match clinched the victory for his team against Upper Demerara Football Club.
While East Berbice ATC and West Demerara ATC drew 1-1 at the end of the official match time. Goal scorers were Xavier Andrews and Keon Grant.
The matches were watched by GFF President Wayne Forde, GFF Fitness Coach Wilson Toledo, cheerful parents, players and teammates.
The GFF-Tiger Rentals’ Under-13 Inter-Association Development Football League kicked off in January and features young players from clubs and Academy Training Centres (ATC) in Guyana.
The tournament was specifically designed to develop young players’ football knowledge and to ensure that they have a national platform to showcase their skills on the pitch.
The President that doesn’t hide from the press.
Mar 14, 2023Kaieteur News – After months of intense training and continuous fitness and skill tests, the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) yesterday announced the 18-man under 21 men’s team, that will represent...
Mar 14, 2023
Mar 14, 2023
Mar 14, 2023
Mar 14, 2023
Mar 14, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – A certain momentum is developing in the ongoing efforts to force government to renegotiate the oil... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]