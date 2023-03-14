Latest update March 14th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

‘Red Letter Day’ for the GOA!

Mar 14, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, Sports

– Elections to proceed as planned amidst controversy

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – The controversial Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) elections will proceed as planned today from 5:00pm at Olympic House in Lilliendaal.

GOA’s incumbent president Kalam Juman-Yassin

GOA’s incumbent president Kalam Juman-Yassin

Following the review of the GOA’s audited financial statements and a report from the Executive Committee for their 2017 – 2022 period, qualified Associations will vote for new Executive officers for 2023 – 2025.

The meeting’s agenda, shared with Kaieteur News, stated that after the elections, the new Executive Committee will appoint Auditors and authorize the executives to fix their remuneration.

The floor would then be open for questions, motions, resolutions and any other business that might need to be addressed by the Executive Committee from the GOA’s membership.

Guyana Baseball League (GBL) president Robin Singh and Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) president Godfrey Munroe will go head-to-head for the ‘head chair’ position of the GOA, where for the first time in almost three decades, the association will have a new president.

GOA presidential candidate Robin Singh

GOA presidential candidate Robin Singh

The incumbent president, Kalam Juman-Yassin, was disbarred from seeking another term at the helm of the GOA following the Association’s new constitution’s 70-year age-limit clause.

There has been a series of questions and threats of legal action emanating from the GOA’s affiliates after some members were excluded from participating in the voting process.

The GOA had set several requirements for its members to be deemed eligible to vote; the GBL, Guyana Judo Federation, Guyana Netball Association, Guyana Canoe Federation, Guyana Taekwondo Association and the Guyana Fencing Federation were listed as ineligible.

Archery Guyana, Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation, and the Guyana Wrestling Association are Associate Members pending affiliation to the GOA and are ineligible to vote at the EGM.

However, in a letter to the Associations attached to the GOA, Yassin, a former Chief Magistrate and Attorney-At-Law, stated that none of the Constituent Members can be disqualified under the past or current constitution.

GOA presidential candidate Godfrey Munroe

GOA presidential candidate Godfrey Munroe

Yassin also questioned the legality of the GOA’s notices to the Associations since Secretary-General Hector Edwards, according to reports, said he did not sign or authorize the correspondence.

Yassin is arguing that the letter dated March 7 highlighting the eligibility of associations and nominated candidates for the Elections “is of no effect and lacks the legality and efficacy as is required under Art 11.3.5. It means that there has been a breach of the election process and the title of Art 11 specifically spoke about the Election Process.”

The GOA president further added that “as a result of the grave breach of Art 1.3.5 it is my view both as president and from a legal standpoint that the meeting on Tuesday cannot legally proceed as it would be in direct contravention of the Constitution.”

With Yassin being one of the country’s premier legal luminaries, it would be interesting to see how things unfold today, especially since he’s legal counsel for several sports institutions in Guyana.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

The President that doesn’t hide from the press.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

GHB selects 18-man Hockey squad for Pan Am Championships

GHB selects 18-man Hockey squad for Pan Am Championships

Mar 14, 2023

Kaieteur News – After months of intense training and continuous fitness and skill tests, the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) yesterday announced the 18-man under 21 men’s team, that will represent...
Read More
Horseracing off to awesome start in 2023 with Ariana’s Vision epic victory

Horseracing off to awesome start in 2023 with...

Mar 14, 2023

‘Red Letter Day’ for the GOA!

‘Red Letter Day’ for the GOA!

Mar 14, 2023

10 wickets in two sessions as Demerara commands an easy win over Select XI

10 wickets in two sessions as Demerara commands...

Mar 14, 2023

GCB Under-15 Inter-County set to bowl off today

GCB Under-15 Inter-County set to bowl off today

Mar 14, 2023

Three exciting wins and a draw in the GFF-Tiger Rentals U13 weekend fixtures

Three exciting wins and a draw in the GFF-Tiger...

Mar 14, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]