President Ali, cabinet members meet with visiting U.S delegation

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali, along with a high-level cabinet team on Monday met with United States Vice President Kamala Harris’ Special Advisor for the Western Hemisphere, Joseph Salazar and Deputy Director for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Office of Caribbean Affairs, Michael Taylor.

The meeting was held at State House located in Georgetown. According to information from the Office of the President, the meeting focused on food, energy and climate security and Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy. Discussions also focused on the Government’s commitment to democracy as well as strengthening bilateral relations between Guyana and the U.S.

Salazar and Taylor are also expected to meet with business leaders and key stakeholders to discuss several topics of mutual interest including the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030 (PACC 2030).

Kaieteur News had reported that in June 2022, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris launched PACC 2030. It was stated that since then, the United States has been working with Caribbean nations to develop wide-ranging, long-term energy security and climate resilience solutions. Since the Summit of the Americas, Vice President Harris has met with six Caribbean heads of state, including President Irfaan Ali, building on the United States partnership with Caribbean governments in defense of our shared values, and to improve Caribbean resilience in all aspects – economic, security, and democracy.

According to the fact sheet of the PACC 2030, the initiative establishes a framework to elevate U.S. cooperation with Caribbean countries, to support climate adaptation and strengthen energy security, while building the resilience of critical infrastructure and local economies to the climate crisis. PACC 2030 will serve as the U.S. government’s primary mechanism for regional climate adaptation and resilience, and energy cooperation through 2030, as we work toward meeting the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It was stated that the approach recognises that all countries in the region are vulnerable to climate change and extreme weather events and require support to address these challenges.

The collaboration under the PACC 2030 framework will advance two strategic objectives that are strengthening energy security and promoting climate adaptation and resilience. In order to achieve the two aforementioned objectives, PACC 2030 will organize its activities and programmes under four pillars: improving access to development financing, facilitating clean energy project development and investment, enhancing local capacity building, deepening the U.S collaboration with Caribbean partners.

President Ali was accompanied by Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo; Prime Minister, Brigadier Mark Phillips; Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony; Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill; Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal; Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond; Minister of Amerindian Affairs; Pauline Sukhai; Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues; Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud and Director of Presidential Affairs, Marcia Nadir-Sharma. While, the visiting officials were accompanied by the U.S Ambassador in Guyana, Sarah Ann Lynch; Deputy Chief of Mission, Adrienne Galanek and Political & Economic Chief at the US Embassy, Brian Hall.