Police arrest prime suspect in West Canje chopping

Kaieteur News – The prime suspect in the alleged murder of Kevin Junior Small of

Patrick Dam, Angoy’s Avenue was apprehended yesterday in an operation by police in Region 6.

Ryan Dhanpat, 34 a labourer of Smythfield Village, New Amsterdam was arrested in a hire car. He is currently at the Central Police Station assisting with investigations. Police said Dhanpat was told of the allegations but he opted to remain silent.

A post mortem conducted on the body of Small revealed that he died from shock and haemorrhage compounded by an incised wound to the forearm. Police said that on Sunday, March 12, 2023 Small, Shamar Wilson and two others had gone to Caracas Dam for a swim in the trench. Shortly after, Dhanpat and two others arrived and confronted them, an argument ensued and it became physical. Kevin Small plunged into the trench to escape the fight but was pulled by Dhanpat who was armed with a cutlass. He dealt Small several chops about his body.

Wilson subsequently jumped in to help Small but he too was chopped, the men then escaped. Wilson was taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. Small was later found motionless near a house in Budhan Scheme, West Canje Berbice. Police are searching for two others.