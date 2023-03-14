Nah tek fiyah stick ah night for wha you can see in the day

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Uncle Alan Fenty used to say, “Nah tek fiyah stick ah night, for wah you can see in the day.” Dat he seh mean nah wait until it is too late or not de best time fuh something.

Deh gat nuff of we does procrastinate with things. When de sun shining, we does decide fuh put off dem lil things like doing we shopping. But is only when de rain come down dat we does be forced to go and do things which we should have been doing when there were better conditions.

We gat a lot of people wah does like procrastinate. Dem does keep putting off things until de last moment. Dem boys know a man who put off he wedding so long dat when he do decide fuh get married, de girl tell he, she no longer interested.

Ah man decide dat he gan stop putting off things. He tell heself dat he gan start de next day.

Dem university students does like wait until the last minute before dem start dem assignment. And dem does stress dem selves out and all of de people around dem. And all because dem nah like start things immediately.

Is de same thing with children and dem homework. Some of dem does wait until dem in school de next day before dem start to do dem homework. Deh fuhget dat it name ‘homework’ fuh a reason.

So remember what Uncle Alan Fenty did say, “Nah tek fiyah stick ah night, for wah you can see in the day.”

Talk half. Leff half.