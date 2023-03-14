Latest update March 14th, 2023 12:59 AM

Horseracing off to awesome start in 2023 with Ariana's Vision epic victory

Mar 14, 2023

Kaieteur News – Rising Sun Turf Club was buzzing with excitement for the recently held horse race meet, “Opening Day Stakes.”  Thousands came out to support their favorite thoroughbred while enjoying a day with family and friends.

Although the meet was postponed previously due to inclement weather the organizers extended their sincerest apologies to those in attendance. There were 7 races carded and run with the highlight of the day being the final race where Ariana’s Vision owned by Mr. Fazal Habibula stole the crown from Looking To Heaven owned by Nasrudeen Mohamed of Jumbo Jet Auto sales. The much anticipated event was executed seamlessly with patrons clamoring for information of the next scheduled event.

Ariana’s Vision of the Fazal Habibula Stables steals the show to capture the main event.

As an added incentive to the hundreds of horseracing enthusiast who follow these races throughout Guyana the JJTRC offered free parking and programmes for patrons. The parking initiative was done to ease the traffic and congestion previously seen at events held at Rising Sun.

Throughout the day’s proceedings the commentator made special mention of the proud sponsors, Associated Construction Services, Forester Lumber Yard, KP Jagdeo Construction& Stable, Sinotruk, Mohamed’s Construction Inc., Banks, AJM Enterprise & XCMG.

The patronage is expected to much larger for the second race by the JJTRC carded for Sunday 20th April, 2023 at the Bush Lot Turf Club.

When contacted, International Race Official Glen Mohamed indicated, “It was a magnificent effort by the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee and the entire execution team for staging yet another successful event. On behalf of the entire fraternity we would like to thank all the horse owners, jockeys, trainers, groomers and die-hard supporters for their support.

took weeks of planning and organizing with all major stakeholders to run all races on the scheduled time and to shift all jockeys to the winner’s circle to be weighed. The security was out in their numbers enforcing all gates leading to the track to ensure the safety of patrons while they rejoice and maybe tempted to storm the track when their favorite horse wins. Trophies were given out immediately after the races were run. This is just the beginning of an extremely exciting year for horse racing. So horse owners, trainers and jockey’s keep up the good work.”

