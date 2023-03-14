Hope Estate fisherman charged with murder of reputed wife

Kaieteur News – Otis Ricardo Kattow, a fisherman was charged on Monday with the murder of his reputed wife, Aneeza Ishmael who died on March 6 last.

Kattow of Lot 279 Hope Estate, East Coast Demerara (ECD) made his first court appearance in the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that on March 6, at Hope Estate, he murdered 26-year-old Aneeza Ishmael, a mother of two.

Kattow was yesterday remanded to prison and is expected to return to in court on April 25, 2023. Kaieteur News had reported that last Monday Ishmael was killed by Kattow as she was trying to leave their abusive relationship. According to police reports, the woman was stabbed around 10:00hrs at their Hope Estate, ECD residence. The police revealed that Ishmael and the suspect had lived together in a common-law relationship and had ongoing domestic issues where the suspect would accuse her of being unfaithful.

On March 3 last, Ishmael had left home and went to her friend’s house at Better Hope, ECD where she stayed for a few days. However, on March 6, she returned home in the company of her 21-year-old sister to collect her belongings. While there, the police reported, the woman was confronted by the suspect, who asked her not to leave. According to reports, Ishmael insisted that she only came to collect her clothing but the suspect became annoyed and pulled a knife from his pants and attacked her.

The police reported that Ishmael’s sister intervened and pushed her away telling her to run, which she did, but the suspect ran behind the woman and caught up with her in the yard, where he stabbed her in the neck, face, and hands, causing her to fall to the ground. The suspect then attacked the sister and she fought him off. She suffered a wound to her left thumb. Reports are that after committing the act, the suspect then inflicted several wounds on his body and consumed a poisonous substance, and he fell to the ground.

Police stated that upon arrival at the scene, Ishmael and the suspect were rushed to the CC Nicholson Hospital at Nabaclis, ECD, where they were admitted. At about 12:20hrs that day, a doctor pronounced the victim dead while receiving treatment. The suspect was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was admitted under guard and was discharged on Wednesday last.

At the scene, crime experts found a knife in the yard, and an empty bottle appeared to be the bottle containing the substance that the suspect consumed. Subsequently an investigation was launched into the matter. The woman leaves to mourn her two children – a seven-year-old daughter and four-year-old son, and other relatives.