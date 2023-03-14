Govt. to use part of US$83M Norway fund to purchase three vehicles

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana (GoG) will be using part of US$83.3M in received from Norway under the forest partnership deal to purchase three 4×4 double cab pickups.

Last September, Guyana had signed an agreement with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) – that manages the fund to utilise a portion to build eight solar projects across the country.

According to an advertisement in Kaieteur News March 12th edition, the Government intends to apply part of the forest fund proceeds towards purchasing three motor vehicles. It was stated that the procurement will be done pursuant to the Bank’s Policies by the Guyana Power and Light (GPL). “The Request for Bids will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding(NCB) procedures specified in the Inter-American Development Bank’s Policies for the Procurement of Goods and Works financed by the Inter-American Development Bank GN2349-15, and is also open to all bidders from Eligible Source Countries as defined in the Policies,” it was stated in the ad.

Notably, bids must be addressed, to the Chairman at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) and placed in the tender box before 09:00hrs on April 18, 2023. Kaieteur News had reported that the deal was signed under the Guyana Utility Scale Solar Photovoltaic Programme (GUYSOL), which paves the way for investments in eight utility scale photovoltaic solar projects totalling 33 MWp. Once completed, it is expected to bring affordable and clean energy to targeted communities in Guyana.

The US$83.3M being used for this programme is part of the US$220.8M earned by Guyana for forest climate services through its partnership with Norway during the previous People’s Progressive Party/ Civic’s (PPP/C’s) term in office. The IDB is the account holder of the said funds.

This publication had previously reported that the objective of the programme is to support the diversification of Guyana’s energy matrix towards the use of cleaner and renewable energy sources in the electricity generation matrix. The programme seeks especially to avoid Carbon Dioxide emissions with the development of solar PV generation plants and lower the cost of electricity generation while supporting the country’s transition towards renewable energy-based generation. It is also intended to improve the operation and reliability of the isolated systems of Essequibo and Linden. As part of the programme, investments will be made in solar photovoltaic plants as follows: 10 MWp of generation capacity connected to the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS) in the Berbice Area; 8 MWp in the Essequibo Coast Isolated System, including a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) with a minimum capacity of 12 MWh; and 15 MWp connected to the Linden Isolated System, inclusive of a BESS with a minimum capacity of 22 MWh.

Each facility will be connected to the 13.8 kV primary distribution network in the respective areas. The programme is expected to benefit over 70, 000 households.