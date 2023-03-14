Latest update March 14th, 2023 12:59 AM

GHB selects 18-man Hockey squad for Pan Am Championships

Mar 14, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – After months of intense training and continuous fitness and skill tests, the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) yesterday announced the 18-man under 21 men’s team, that will represent Guyana at the April 10 – 18 Junior Pan American Championships in Barbados.

According to a release from the GHB, the team consists of 14 players who traveled to Barbados in December and defeated the host country’s junior team in a four-match series, while also consisting of four newcomers who will be making their international debuts.

Guyana’s first group match will be against the USA on April 10 followed by Barbados on April 11and concluding with power house Canada on April 13.

Speaking on his expectations of the team, Head Coach Robert Fernandes said, “All credit to the boys for putting in the work, I think we have a great group of youngsters who are capable of executing at a high level. I’m confident that we will be competitive and hopefully pull off some upsets to advance from the group phase.”

Flash Back! Guyana’s U21 men’s Hockey after winning their three-match series against Barbados in December 2022

The team has been working on strength and conditioning with former national Rugby Captain, turned physical trainer, Theodore Henry.

Fernandes noted, “We were struggling for a while after our long-time trainer Barrington Browne migrated, but Theodore has had a great impact on the boys’ fitness since he started working with them. Our philosophy is that we cannot control the absence of an artificial turf to train and play and our inexperience, but we can control how fit we are and how hard we work on the field.”

Although fairly well balanced, the team’s strength comes from their midfield three of Shaquan Favorite, Tahrea Garnett and Shakeem Fausette.

The dramatic improvement of players like Oshazay Savory, Simeon Moore and Vladimir Woodroffe has also contributed to the high expectations surrounding this team.

The players will be accompanied by Manager and former national captain Marisha Fernandes, Coaches John Abrahams and Robert Fernandes, as well as team doctor Charlyn Elliot.

National Junior Men’s Team: Jamal Gaskin, Raoul Whittaker, Baraka Garnett, Daniel Woolford, Jabari Lovell, Javid Hussain, Leroy Geer, Nandalall Persaud, Oshazay Savory, Quinn Tobin, Samuel Woodroffe, Shakeem Fausette, Shaquon Favorite, Simeon Moore, Tahrea Garnett, Vladimir Woodroffe, Warren Williams and Yonnick Norton.

Standby Players – Donnel Alleyne & Robert Marcus

