GCB Under-15 Inter-County set to bowl off today

Mar 14, 2023
Berbice vs GCB Select XI at Everest, Demerara vs Essequibo at Enmore
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) announced the commencement of the GCB Under-15 Inter- County tournament, which is set to bowl off today, March 14. This year’s Super50 tournament will be played with coloured clothing and white ball as opposed to the previous years.
This year’s tournament is expected to be very competitive with most of the players from last year returning because of the eligibility age implemented by Cricket West Indies for all age group tournaments this year. The regional under-15 tournament is slated to commence on April 2, 2023, in Antigua and Barbuda.
Matches will be played at Enmore, Everest and GCC, Bourda on March 14, 15 and 17 with 09:30 hours start at each venue. Live streaming for these matches will be available on the GCB Facebook page.
Berbice squad: Romario Ramdeholl (Captain), Sohail Mohammed (Vice-captain), Navin Boodwah, Razam Koobeer, Gavin Kisten, Arif Khan, Adrian Hetymer, Nicholas Hall, Ravin Boodwah, Dave Prettipaul, Lakeram Singh, Gibran Yacoob, Reshan Sakrulla, Feaaz Baksh
Demerara squad: Mickel Sharma (Captain), Emmanuel Lewis (Vice- Captain), Munesh Outar, Permeshwar Ram, Ravin Singh, Navin Narine, Trilok Nanan, Roupie Rajaram, Brandon Henry, Julian Craig, Reyaz Latif, Darwin la Rose, Ravin Persaud, Joshua
Charles. The reserves are Anix Hemnarine, Samir Bhola, Niclas
Simon, Udesh Jaikarran, Theirry Davis, Kadeem Campbell
Manager: Kumar Bishundial
Coach: Latchman Yadram
Essequibo squad: Elisha Ramdat (Captain), Ethan Silas, Omrion Smith, Makaya Holmes, Dennis Crossman, Jacthniel Nurse, Eldon Lewis, Bhomesh Lall, Christopher Williams, Zandon Rose, Nicholas Lovell, Vierindra Pooran, Justin Dowlin, Jonathan Barry. The reserves are: Eron Benjamin, Jamol Rammall, Otis Roberts, Justin Henry, Darrius Pearson, Ravid Fredericks.
Coach: Terry Newton
Manager: Vickram Ramnarine
GCB Select XI squad: Dave Mohabir (Captain), Kishan Silas, Shoaib Gafoor, Vishal Williams, Dravid Manohar, Jayden Edwards, Dhanesh Persaud, Matthew Pereira, Jonathan Mentore, Arun Gainda (Vice Captain), Thierry Henry, Enrique Mickle, Eron Benjamin, Shane Prince,
Josiah Lin.
Coach: Winston Smith
Manager Yueraj Khemraj
Full fixture:
GCB Under-15 Inter-County Super 50 Tournament 2023
Date Match Rounds Venues
14-Mar-23 Demerara vs Essequibo Enmore
14-Mar-23 Berbice vs Select X1 Everest
15-Mar-23 Berbice vs Demerara Everest
15-Mar-23 Essequibo vs Select X1 Enmore
17-Mar-23 Select X1 vs Demerara Everest
17-Mar-23 Berbice vs Essequibo GCC
