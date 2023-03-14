10 wickets in two sessions as Demerara commands an easy win over Select XI

Kaieteur News – Day Three across at GGC ground, Bourda, where the second round match between Demerara Men and GCB Select XI of the Guyana Cricket Board’s Men’s Senior Inter County Four Day cricket produced a result for the host team.

Demerara won by 243 runs after starting the day 347 runs ahead and batting a second time were 92-4, eventually declaring at 171-8.

Akshaya Persaud top scored in the second innings for Demerara Men with 59 (131), Chris Barnwell made 37(60), as Select XI bowler Carlos La Rose finished 2-20.

The Select XI 181 were all out with Steven Sankar finishing with 5-62 and Richie Looknauth 3-43 to hand Demerara victory by 243 runs in the latter part of the final session on Day Three.