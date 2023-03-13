Latest update March 13th, 2023 12:59 AM

Woman hospitalized after being shot with arrow and bow

Mar 13, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A woman is presently hospitalized at a city hospital, after she was shot with a arrow and bow during an alleged drunken brawl at Fall Stop – an Amerindian village, located halfway along the Port Kaituma to Matthews Ridge Trail, North West District, Region One.

Shot with and Arrow and Bow, Dianne David

The woman has been identified as Dianne David. Kaieteur News understands that the incident took place a few days ago at a night spot in the area. Information reaching this media house suggests that Davis had gotten into an altercation with another woman and was chopping her.

The woman’s brother was close by and after seeing his sister being assaulted, allegedly retaliated by armed himself with an arrow and bow which he used to shoot David.

Persons restrained him and the police were called in. Both David and the woman she was accused of chopping, were reportedly rushed to the Port Kaituma Hospital, while the suspect was taken into custody.

David was later referred to a hospital in the city.

Police are yet to divulge details regarding the incident, but have confirmed with this newspaper that the victim was indeed shot with an arrow and bow and suspect was arrested.

According to police, she is hospitalized and they are treating the case as an attempted murder.

 

 

 

 

 

