Victory Valley Royals saddled Colts to win GBF ‘BIG 4’ tournament

Kaieteur News – A clinical display of basketball by the Victory Valley Royals saw them defeat Colts 77 – 70 on Saturday evening to win the Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF) ‘BIG 4’ tournament.

Played at the Burnham Basketball Court, the final of the tournament that also featured Ravens and Kobras was played in honour of the GBF’s first president, Joseph ‘Reds‘ Perreira.

Yannick Tappin, Harold Adams and Orlan Glasgow combined for 59 points in their team’s win in the game that was closely contested between the Linden and Georgetown clubs.

Glasgow had a team-high 22 points, Tappin had 20, while Adams chipped in with 12 points and the current National Championships winners returned to Linden with $200,000.

After trailing by three points (13 – 16) at the end of the first period, Tappin and Glasgow led the Royals to a 21-point second stanza, while the team’s gritty defence restricted Colts to 16 points in the quarter, as the Linden unit held on to a two-point (34 – 32) lead at Half Time.

However, Colts, backed by their national players, Point Guard Shelroy Thomas, and Centre Shane Webster, continued their seesaw contest with the Royals, but the City team trailed by three points (56 – 53) at the end of the penultimate period.

Thomas, who also had 22 points, along with Webster, who finished the night with 18 points, rallied Colts to a 17-point fourth quarter, but it was not enough to secure a win. Colts settled for the second-place purse of $100,000.

For his sensational play in the tournament, Tappin walked away with the Most Valuable Player (MVP) trophy and $25,000.