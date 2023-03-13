U.S VP delegation for 3-day visit to Guyana

Kaieteur News – Special Advisor to U.S Vice President, Kamala Harris, Joseph Salazar and Deputy Director for the Western Hemisphere Affairs (WHA), Office of Caribbean Affairs, Michael Taylor, is scheduled for a three-day visit to Guyana.

The U.S Embassy in Guyana in a press statement disclosed that the U.S delegation will meet with government officials, business leaders and non-governmental organizations, leading on issues of governance, security and prosperity. Discussions will include topics of mutual interest, including food security, energy security, and the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030 (PACC 2030).

In June 2022, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris launched PACC 2030. It was stated that since then, the United States has been working with Caribbean nations to develop wide-ranging, long-term energy security and climate resilience solutions. Since the Summit of the Americas, Vice President Harris has met with six Caribbean heads of state, including President Irfaan Ali, building on the United States partnership with Caribbean governments in defense of our shared values, and to improve Caribbean resilience in all aspects – economic, security, and democracy.

According to the fact sheet of the PACC 2030, the initiative establishes a framework to elevate U.S. cooperation with Caribbean countries, to support climate adaptation and strengthen energy security, while building the resilience of critical infrastructure and local economies to the climate crisis. PACC 2030 will serve as the U.S. government’s primary mechanism for regional climate adaptation and resilience, and energy cooperation through 2030, as we work toward meeting the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It was stated that the approach recognises that all countries in the region are vulnerable to climate change and extreme weather events and require support to address these challenges.

The collaboration under the PACC 2030 framework will advance two strategic objectives that are strengthening energy security and promoting climate adaptation and resilience. In order to achieve the two aforementioned objectives, PACC 2030 will organize its activities and programmes under four pillars: improving access to development financing, facilitating clean energy project development and investment, enhancing local capacity building, deepening the U.S collaboration with Caribbean partners.