Panthers humble GDF 45-26 at GRFU 12’s

Latest update March 13th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 13, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) 12’s league continued yesterday in the National Park, where Panthers proved to be too good for the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).
Clinical plays and dissecting the GDF’s defence with surgical precision, Panthers easily played their way to a 45 – 26 win.
Godfrey Broomes and D’arcy Durant had two tries, followed by a try each from Delroy Fordyce, Kareem Fisher and Makayah Smith.
Broomes was ‘bullseye’ on his conversions, registering five on the day.
The GDF had tries from Avery Corbin, Jamal Darrel and Akeno James, along with conversions from Leon Cole and Kevin Wills.
The GRFU 12’s will continue next weekend at the National Park Rugby Field.
