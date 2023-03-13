Latest update March 13th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

One dead, another injured in New Amsterdam chopping incident

Mar 13, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating an alleged chopping incident that occurred yesterday that has led to the death of a 22-year-old man and leaving another person injured and hospitalised at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

Kevin Junior Small

Dead: Kevin Junior Small

The dead man has been identified as Kevin Junior Small of Patrick Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam. Regional Commander Shivpersaud Bacchus confirmed that based on information received there was a fight between several youths of the Angoy’s Avenue area, which reportedly led to the incident.

Small was found with injuries and in an unconscious state at a house in Budhan Scheme, Vryheid, West Canje Berbice. The house is said to be a location where Small would usually hang out with other friends.

Kevin Small, 51, the father of the dead man, said that he was playing a game of cards Saturday night when three individuals showed up where he was looking for some persons. He said the men were armed with cutlasses and were looking for the persons in relation to a chopping incident that occurred two nights prior. Small said he also heard that his son was involved in that incident.

The house where the body of Kevin Junior Small was discovered.

The house where the body of Kevin Junior Small was discovered.

“Night before the last I hear he name calling in the chop up. Last night I was playing card and three of the individual come with cutlass. My son don’t lime there but dem come looking for other people dem seh name calling.”

According to the man, the men subsequently left, but yesterday morning he said he got up early and ventured to the upper flat of his home where his son sleeps, with the intention of telling his son what he had heard, but he was nowhere to be found.

The father said he left for work and when he returned home later in the day he was told that his son was chopped. He said they began searching for him and subsequently found him at the house in Budhan Scheme with injuries about his body and in an unconscious state.

He was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. A probe is underway.

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

The President that doesn’t hide from the press.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Panthers humble GDF 45-26 at GRFU 12’s

Panthers humble GDF 45-26 at GRFU 12’s

Mar 13, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) 12’s league continued yesterday in the National Park, where Panthers proved to be too good for the Guyana Defence Force (GDF). Clinical...
Read More
Wilson elected Power Lifting Federation President; Rogers continues as GS

Wilson elected Power Lifting Federation...

Mar 13, 2023

West Demerara Secondary win Beckles Lumber yard secondary schoolboys Tapeball cricket competition

West Demerara Secondary win Beckles Lumber yard...

Mar 13, 2023

Victory Valley Royals saddled Colts to win GBF ‘BIG 4’ tournament

Victory Valley Royals saddled Colts to win GBF...

Mar 13, 2023

Barrington, Harvey dominate Jefford’s Classic Mile

Barrington, Harvey dominate Jefford’s Classic...

Mar 13, 2023

Yassin challenges legality of March 14 GOA elections

Yassin challenges legality of March 14 GOA...

Mar 13, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]