One dead, another injured in New Amsterdam chopping incident

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating an alleged chopping incident that occurred yesterday that has led to the death of a 22-year-old man and leaving another person injured and hospitalised at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

The dead man has been identified as Kevin Junior Small of Patrick Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam. Regional Commander Shivpersaud Bacchus confirmed that based on information received there was a fight between several youths of the Angoy’s Avenue area, which reportedly led to the incident.

Small was found with injuries and in an unconscious state at a house in Budhan Scheme, Vryheid, West Canje Berbice. The house is said to be a location where Small would usually hang out with other friends.

Kevin Small, 51, the father of the dead man, said that he was playing a game of cards Saturday night when three individuals showed up where he was looking for some persons. He said the men were armed with cutlasses and were looking for the persons in relation to a chopping incident that occurred two nights prior. Small said he also heard that his son was involved in that incident.

“Night before the last I hear he name calling in the chop up. Last night I was playing card and three of the individual come with cutlass. My son don’t lime there but dem come looking for other people dem seh name calling.”

According to the man, the men subsequently left, but yesterday morning he said he got up early and ventured to the upper flat of his home where his son sleeps, with the intention of telling his son what he had heard, but he was nowhere to be found.

The father said he left for work and when he returned home later in the day he was told that his son was chopped. He said they began searching for him and subsequently found him at the house in Budhan Scheme with injuries about his body and in an unconscious state.

He was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. A probe is underway.