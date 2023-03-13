Lindeners stage protest as Bosai bulldozer operator remains missing

Kaieteur News – On Sunday relatives and neighbours of the missing Bosai bulldozer operator staged a protest in front of the entrance of the Bosai bauxite plant. They were outraged that the company is yet to make a public statement on the matter and demanded that it shut down operations until the body of the Bulldozer operator, Neptrind Hercules, 59, is found.

They chanted “No Tear-up (his alias)! no work!”.

Kaieteur News understands that the Lindeners wanted Bosai to conduct a 24hr search for Hercules, but the search ended at 18:00hrs on Saturday due to bad light. One man told Kaieteur News bad light should not be an excuse for stopping the search because throughout the many years of service Hercules gave the company, he was forced to risk his life by working late hours in bad light.

“The most that they could do for him now is to conduct a continuous search for him because in case he is still alive, or to find his body as quickly as possible before it starts to decay,” the man said.

It is said that the company conducted the continuous search for him on Sunday, but they called off the search again at 18:00hrs.

The protestors became angry again and blocked one of the trucks from entering the compound. Up to press time the Lindeners were still protesting in front of the company’s bauxite plant.

Hercules was on Saturday buried alive in his machine after an old bauxite mining pit he was reportedly working in along with colleagues, to refill with overburden (waste earth that was extracted from the pit to extract the bauxite), collapsed.

The incident took place during the morning hours at the company’s East Montgomery Mines. It is unclear what transpired but Kaieteur News understands that Hercules was reportedly clearing land with his bulldozer at the location when tragedy struck.

This newspaper was told that he ended up too close to the edge of the old pit. It is believed that the pit’s edge might have collapsed underneath the weight of the bulldozer and sent it crashing into the pit.

As the bulldozer toppled into the pit, the entire wall caved in behind and buried the machine with Hercules still inside.

His co-workers rushed to the rescue but he nor the bulldozer were anywhere to be seen.