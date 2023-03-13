Latest update March 13th, 2023 12:59 AM

KW Logistics & Bus Services provides support for DCB’s “Friends of Demerara Cricket Fund”

Mar 13, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – KW Logistics and Bus Services is the second company to provide support to this new initiative of the Demerara Cricket Board. The recently launched initiative is to garner funds to cushion the cost of its junior Inter Association Cricket Tournaments in particular. Funds will also be used for the development of the game and its players, fulfilling its mandate. The Demerara Cricket Board is embarking aggressively to run cricket competitions at all levels, under13 to Senior male and female. Training programmes for coaches and cricketers, seminars for managers, book, Board and electronic scorers, match referees etc will be done.

Bissoondyal Singh receives the sponsorship from Ms Karen A. Waith of KW Logistics and Bus Service in the presence of DCB and sponsors officials.

At a simple but significant ceremony held recently at the LBI cricket facility, Ms Karen A. Waith, owner and managing director of KW Logistics and Bus Service said that she is delighted to be on board with DCB to assist with its 2023 programmes. She also indicated that her Company also offers Catering and General Janitorial Services. Speaking on behalf of the Board, President Bissoondyal Singh congratulated the young entrepreneur and thanked her for her timely gesture. He promised to return Demerara Cricket to its former dominance in Inter County Cricket in Guyana.

The fund was launched recently with Gafoors of Guyana being the first to come on board now followed by the above company. Total received so far: $260,000.

The DCB, while in negotiations with several prospective sponsors, some of which approvals are already secured, recognizes the limited sponsorship monies available in the system, as a result, this new innovation.

The Demerara Cricket Board encourages private individuals, private businesses and Corporate Guyana to support this initiative and make Demerara the dominant cricket team it once was. We assure good mileage and accountability for funds received and notes that sponsorship for sports and charitable organizations can enjoy tax breaks as the Law allows.

Anyone who is willing to support this project can make contact with Bissoondyal Singh, President on 623 0055, Davteerth Anandjit, Secretary on 617 8502, Vicky Bharosay, Treasurer on 652 0947,  Anil Beharry, Marketing Manager on 623 6875 or any other Executive Member of the Demerara Cricket Board. The board looks forward for your support.

 

 

 

