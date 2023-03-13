Kuru Kururu man shot dead one day after house was ransacked

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – A 59-year-old labourer of Kuru Kururu, Linden/Soesdyke Highway, was on Wednesday last found shot dead just one day after his house was reportedly broken into and ransacked.

The dead man was identified as Brian Thomas. Police believed that he was killed inside of his home between 23:00 and 23:30hrs. The body of Thomas according to police, was found lying in the doorway of his second bedroom. It was clad in a grey vest and blue short pants. Blood was reportedly seen on the right side of his abdomen (belly) and two 9MM spent shells were found on his kitchen floor.

Police do not know who might have wanted Thomas dead and why, but according to reports, there is a female witness claiming that she saw two men running into Thomas’ home and confronting him just mere minutes before he was killed. She described that one of them had “puffy hair”.

The force communications department stated that she did not stick around to see what happened next but left immediately and ran to the Timehri Police Station where she reported what she saw.

She claimed that she had visited Thomas’s home that evening to pay for a quantity of concrete blocks she had ordered from him and was speaking with Thomas from the bottom of his stairs when the two men ran past her.

The woman alleged that the last thing she heard before running away, was one of the men telling Thomas, “You eyes pass me”.

Meanwhile relatives of Thomas were informed by police around 05:00hrs the following day (Thursday) that he was murdered. They were taken aback by the news and were clueless too as to why anyone would kill him. However according to them, he was never a block maker and found it strange that he would be selling blocks.

Thomas, they claimed, worked as a labourer most of his life and would normally do odd jobs “such as clearing land for people”. He was last seen alive by his relatives on Wednesday morning. They recounted that he was riding his bicycle and the last thing he told them was that someone had broken into his house and ransacked the place but didn’t seem too worried.

Police on the other hand said Thomas was fearful that his wife wanted to kill him for his house and land. He had reportedly related this to detectives while reporting the break in and enter. He told the lawmen that he found his house ransacked around 22:00hrs after arriving home from the police lock-ups. He was in police custody for allegedly threatening to chop his ex-wife to death on Monday, March 6.

Despite he and his ex-wife were at loggerheads over a break-up that reportedly ended in January, relatives do not believe that she would want him dead.

They said that she was the one that was fearful of being killed by him.

Kaieteur News learnt that Thomas accused the woman of leaving him for another man and has been harassing and stalking her since she moved out of his home. They claimed that on Monday last he showed up at her new home armed with cutlass and attacked her. She is escaped being chopped by retreating into her house and shutting the door behind her.

Eyewitnesses claimed that he was so angry that he began chopping at the woman’s door leaving chop marks imprinted in it.

After he left she went and reported the matter to the police and he was arrested and locked up.

However, Kaieteur News understands that he did not leave right away after allegedly attacking his ex-wife.

One of the eyewitnesses recalled that Thomas was standing in the dark in front his ex-wife’s house when and a man approached him. The eyewitness did not get a glimpse of the man was but claimed that they overheard him arguing with Thomas over $50,000 he (the man) was owed.