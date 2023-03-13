ICT roadshow gets underway today

Latest update March 13th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 13, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Secondary school students in forms four to six and from Regions Two, Three, Four, Five and Six, will today benefit from the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) roadshow, being hosted by the Office of the Prime Minister’s Industry and Innovation Unit.
The event which runs from March 13-27 is being held under the theme, ‘Today’s Youth, Tomorrow’s Digital Innovators’ and is aimed at engaging young people, while spreading awareness on the importance of ICT.
At the event’s launch on Friday last, Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips said it will play an instrumental role in government’s quest to bridge the digital divide ensuring that Guyana is not left behind.
Information sessions will see representatives from the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), 150k Coders Initiative, and University of Guyana promoting ICT education and careers during various engagement within the ICT roadshow.
The Industry and Innovations Unit has embarked on several initiatives to further the government’s development agenda on the ICT landscape, such as Guyanese Girls Code, ICT Summer Camp, and Hackathons.
ICTs have become, critical in transforming social and economic development particularly in developing nation like Guyana. They are fundamental enablers of economic prosperity.
Additionally, government’s holistic ICT strategy has seen ICT hubs being created countrywide as an ongoing advantage that will bring connectivity, while narrowing the ICT gap across the country. (DPI)
