First round of matches completed, Second round kicks off March 18

Milo U18 Schools Football Tournament…

Kaieteur News – The first round of the 2023 Petra-organised Milo Under-18 Schools Football Tournament is in the history books following the completion of the final four matches, yesterday, at the Ministry of Education Ground.

Day four’s proceedings saw Santa Rosa dismantle New Amsterdam 8 – 0, New Central High and Charity battled to the first draw of the tournament, Mackenzie High won against President’s College 4 – 1 while West Ruimveldt steamrolled Vergenoegen 8 – 1.

In the first match, Ron Van Sluytman (10’, 50’ & 53’) led with a hat-trick and was supported by a double from Deon Chapelle (15’, 46’) along with a goal each from Rockwell Harris (17’), Nelon Lucas (70’) and a much-welcomed own goal from the opposition in the 34th minute.

The second match ended as a draw as New Central High gained the lead in the 34th minute, compliments of Kenneth Gordon, while Charity equalised through a strike from Keiron Mendonza in the 58th minute.

Match three featured the other Linden unit, Mackenzie High, making light work of President’s College with goals from Jevon Dennis (5’), Joel Siland (31’), Azainneo Benjamin (34’) and Aaron Murray (60’), overshadowing the opposition’s lone goal scored by Eleton Lewis (49’).

The last showdown of the day saw West Ruimveldt’s Elijah Sattaur record the second five-goal performance of the tournament as he found the back of the net in the 7th, 12th, 16th, 53rd and 63rd minutes.

Donovan Welcome (34’, 55’) and Jaden Jackson (14’) accounted for the other goals while Quon Jackman picked up Vergenoegen’s consolation goal in the 37th minute.

Defending Champion among Day three winners…

Saturday’s results had Cummings Lodge winning against St Cuthbert’s Mission 2 – 1, 8th of May overpowered Vryman’s Erven to win 7 – 3, CWSS started their title defense with a 5 – 0 triumph over West Demerara and St Stanislaus College reigned supreme against Dolphin in an encounter that ended 2 – 1.

In the first showdown, it was Cummings Lodge that drew first blood as Keyshawn Millington found the back of the net in the 22nd minute before St Cuthbert’s Mission equalised through a strike from Eyon Simon in the 24th minute. Dequan Thom’s 47th minute goal regained the lead for Cummings Lodge and eventually became the decider.

After that, 8th of May Secondary School kept scoring at regular intervals to seal their victory against a resistant opposition. Doubles from De Angelo Davidson (10’, 15’), Simeon Douglas (20’, 52’) and Sachel Marks (38’, 50’) along with a 60th minute strike from Leon Farrell overwhelmed the efforts of Akeem Hosannah (17’, 57’) and Joshua Dougall (55’) for Vryman’s Erven.

The defending champs made a strong statement in their opening match as Kelvin Hintzen (13’, 20’), Kristian Lewis (40’, 56’) and Amani King (47’) accounted for CWSS’s five goals in their clean sheet performance against West Demerara.

The day’s final match saw St Stanislaus return to Schools’ football with a morale boosting win over the active Dolphin team. Goals from Omarie Nelson (17’) and LeBron James (45’) laid the foundation for victory even though Cadwell Peters (20’) found the first equaliser early on. However, that was all they were allowed to leave with.

Meanwhile, the tournament which is sponsored by Nestlé through Massy Distribution, continues this weekend with eight more matches to be played between March 18 and 19 at the same venue.

This event is sanctioned by the MoE and the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and also supported by MVP Sports, Guyana Industrial Minerals Inc. (GINMIN) and General Equipment & Supplies Inc. (GENEQUIP).