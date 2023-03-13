De price of funerals gone up too!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – We gat to be fair to all concerned. We bin complaining about de cost of living fuh months now.

But is not we alone! People all over de world, including in de United States bin complaining about de rise in de cost of living.

At one time de cost of petrol at de pump was so high, dat even de corona virus decide dem nah travelling no more.

Dem bin seh was a supply-chain crisis. But dem boys nah buy dat argument. Dem boys hear de American Vice President claim how de freight industry is controlled by a few companies and dem jack up prices. So dem boys believe people trying fuh mek back all de money wah dem bin lose during de pandemic lockdown.

In Guyana we had a situation weh dem vegetable and fruit vendors did jack-up dem prices. But yuh gat to give Jack he Jacket. De prices fuh vegetables and fruits fall, and it fall substantially.

It nah deh weh it used to deh but fruits and vegetables more reasonable. And dem boys hope dat dem importers of groceries tek note and try fuh see if dem gan drop dem prices too because de prices in de supermarket still high.

One thing yuh does learn in Guyana is dat prices does go up and not down. So dem boys glad fuh see dat de prices of fruits and vegetables start to decline in de market.

But what get dem boys vex is when dem went de odder day to de funeral parlour fuh pay fuh a funeral fuh a relative. De parlour charge wan set a money fuh de funeral. Dem boys protest and ask, “Why de price fuh a funeral gone up?’

De man at de funeral parlour seh how, “Is because of de rise in de cost of living?”

Talk half. Leff half.