Latest update March 13th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

De price of funerals gone up too!

Mar 13, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – We gat to be fair to all concerned. We bin complaining about de cost of living fuh months now.

But is not we alone! People all over de world, including in de United States bin complaining about de rise in de cost of living.

At one time de cost of petrol at de pump was so high, dat even de corona virus decide dem nah travelling no more.

Dem bin seh was a supply-chain crisis. But dem boys nah buy dat argument. Dem boys hear de American Vice President claim how de freight industry is controlled by a few companies and dem jack up prices. So dem boys believe people trying fuh mek back all de money wah dem bin lose during de pandemic lockdown.

In Guyana we had a situation weh dem vegetable and fruit vendors did jack-up dem prices. But yuh gat to give Jack he Jacket. De prices fuh vegetables and fruits fall, and it fall substantially.

It nah deh weh it used to deh but fruits and vegetables more reasonable. And dem boys hope dat dem importers of groceries tek note and try fuh see if dem gan drop dem prices too because de prices in de supermarket still high.

One thing yuh does learn in Guyana is dat prices does go up and not down. So dem boys glad fuh see dat de prices of fruits and vegetables start to decline in de market.

But what get dem boys vex is when dem went de odder day to de funeral parlour fuh pay fuh a funeral fuh a relative. De parlour charge wan set a money fuh de funeral. Dem boys protest and ask, “Why de price fuh a funeral gone up?’

De man at de funeral parlour seh how, “Is because of de rise in de cost of living?”

Talk half. Leff half.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

The President that doesn’t hide from the press.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Panthers humble GDF 45-26 at GRFU 12’s

Panthers humble GDF 45-26 at GRFU 12’s

Mar 13, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) 12’s league continued yesterday in the National Park, where Panthers proved to be too good for the Guyana Defence Force (GDF). Clinical...
Read More
Wilson elected Power Lifting Federation President; Rogers continues as GS

Wilson elected Power Lifting Federation...

Mar 13, 2023

West Demerara Secondary win Beckles Lumber yard secondary schoolboys Tapeball cricket competition

West Demerara Secondary win Beckles Lumber yard...

Mar 13, 2023

Victory Valley Royals saddled Colts to win GBF ‘BIG 4’ tournament

Victory Valley Royals saddled Colts to win GBF...

Mar 13, 2023

Barrington, Harvey dominate Jefford’s Classic Mile

Barrington, Harvey dominate Jefford’s Classic...

Mar 13, 2023

Yassin challenges legality of March 14 GOA elections

Yassin challenges legality of March 14 GOA...

Mar 13, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]