Consultant hired to review Sexual Offences Act, other related legislation

Kaieteur News – An overhaul of the sexual offences act as well as other related legislation is imminent with the government hiring a consultant to commence the work.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC told the media, last Monday, during a briefing at his Chambers that the review is necessary to close the gaps and weaknesses found in these crucial pieces of legislation.

Nandlall said, “We are overhauling the Sexual Offences Act. A consultant has already been retained and will soon begin work.”

He continued, “Fortunately, we were able to get the very person who drafted the Act some ten years ago to resume working on the Act with a view of correcting whatever gaps we discovered in the legislation and whatever weaknesses there are.”

“We are also finalizing the Family Violence Bill which we hope will replace the domestic violence legislation,” the Attorney General also said.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security had announced plans to modify the Sexual offences and Domestic Violence for better handling of sexual offences and domestic violence cases.

The Ministry had said in a statement, that it recognizes that there have been several gaps within the legislation as it relates to domestic violence and sexual violence.

Minister of Human Services, Dr Vindhya Persaud explained that “The law is being amended so we will have wider coverage, greater protection of people and we will be replacing the Domestic Violence Act with the Family Violence Act. “

“The Bill is in the draft and we will be engaging the public to consult on this Act so that Guyana owns this piece of legislation and that this legislation protects us all,” she said.

In addition to this, the Human Services Ministry has to reduce the incidences of domestic violence been spreading awareness on its 914 domestic violence toll-free, 24-hour hotline, which provides citizens with a safe space to report any form of domestic violence.