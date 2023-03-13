Barrington, Harvey dominate Jefford’s Classic Mile

Latest update March 13th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 13, 2023 Sports
By Rawle Toney
Kaieteur News – Devaun Barrington and Attoya Harvey ruled supreme over their competition yesterday at the inaugural Jefford’s Classic Mile.
Over 200 athletes from across the country swarmed the National Park, all looking to cash in on the lucrative races, especially in the open category.
However, it was ‘blue ribbon’ races which featured the crème de la crème in distance and mid-distance athletes that grabbed the attention of the scores that gathered.
Barrington took the starting line alongside Cleveland Thomas, Winston Missingher and Marlon Nicholson in the 16-man race.
An interesting day of racing in the National Park culminated with a race that showed why Barrington is regarded as one of the best mid-distance athletes in Guyana.
When the dust settled in what was a heated exchange between the athletes, Barrington crossed the finish line in all smiles, clocking four minutes, 20.8 seconds (4:20.8s).
Nicholson, Barrington’s Guyana Defence Force (GDF) club mate settled for second (4:23.8), while Police Progressive Youth Club athletes Thomas (4:26.5) and Missingher (4:30.1) were third and fourth respectively.
Meanwhile, over in the women’s Open Category, Attoya Harvey was in a ‘no-nonsense’ mood as she dismantled the field to easily win her group, registering a time of five minutes, 31.04s (5:31.04).
Harvey’s closest competition, Jessica Wright, finished second (5:54.1); Delicia Tinnis (6:57.1) was third.
Tiana Springer won the U20 women’s category, finishing well ahead of Teresha Baynes and
Rosemond Harvey.
In the U20 Men’s race, Odida Parkinson had the better of Samuel Henry and Akandy VanMaalson in a close contest.
Javon Roberts registered 4:40.4 to claim the U18 Boys division, beating Jamol Sullivan (4:40.9) and Lestron Lovell (4:47).
National Table Tennis player Ebo Mc Neil showed off his ability in track and field, winning the Boys U14 category ahead of Paul Clarence and Shaquan Shepperd.
Ester McKinnon won the Girls U14, getting the better of Kaymayara Lacon and Joanna Antwon.
Following the event, Edison Jefford, the event’s organiser, told Kaieteur News that he was pleased with the outcome of the first Jefford’s Mile Classic, adding that he overwhelmed with the turnout of athletes and spectators.
The President that doesn’t hide from the press.
Mar 13, 2023Kaieteur News – The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) 12’s league continued yesterday in the National Park, where Panthers proved to be too good for the Guyana Defence Force (GDF). Clinical...
Mar 13, 2023
Mar 13, 2023
Mar 13, 2023
Mar 13, 2023
Mar 13, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – To pretend is to act as if something is true when in fact we know differently. To... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]