Barrington, Harvey dominate Jefford’s Classic Mile

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – Devaun Barrington and Attoya Harvey ruled supreme over their competition yesterday at the inaugural Jefford’s Classic Mile.

Over 200 athletes from across the country swarmed the National Park, all looking to cash in on the lucrative races, especially in the open category.

However, it was ‘blue ribbon’ races which featured the crème de la crème in distance and mid-distance athletes that grabbed the attention of the scores that gathered.

Barrington took the starting line alongside Cleveland Thomas, Winston Missingher and Marlon Nicholson in the 16-man race.

An interesting day of racing in the National Park culminated with a race that showed why Barrington is regarded as one of the best mid-distance athletes in Guyana.

When the dust settled in what was a heated exchange between the athletes, Barrington crossed the finish line in all smiles, clocking four minutes, 20.8 seconds (4:20.8s).

Nicholson, Barrington’s Guyana Defence Force (GDF) club mate settled for second (4:23.8), while Police Progressive Youth Club athletes Thomas (4:26.5) and Missingher (4:30.1) were third and fourth respectively.

Meanwhile, over in the women’s Open Category, Attoya Harvey was in a ‘no-nonsense’ mood as she dismantled the field to easily win her group, registering a time of five minutes, 31.04s (5:31.04).

Harvey’s closest competition, Jessica Wright, finished second (5:54.1); Delicia Tinnis (6:57.1) was third.

Tiana Springer won the U20 women’s category, finishing well ahead of Teresha Baynes and

Rosemond Harvey.

In the U20 Men’s race, Odida Parkinson had the better of Samuel Henry and Akandy VanMaalson in a close contest.

Javon Roberts registered 4:40.4 to claim the U18 Boys division, beating Jamol Sullivan (4:40.9) and Lestron Lovell (4:47).

National Table Tennis player Ebo Mc Neil showed off his ability in track and field, winning the Boys U14 category ahead of Paul Clarence and Shaquan Shepperd.

Ester McKinnon won the Girls U14, getting the better of Kaymayara Lacon and Joanna Antwon.

Following the event, Edison Jefford, the event’s organiser, told Kaieteur News that he was pleased with the outcome of the first Jefford’s Mile Classic, adding that he overwhelmed with the turnout of athletes and spectators.