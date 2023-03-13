Latest update March 13th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Barrington, Harvey dominate Jefford’s Classic Mile

Mar 13, 2023 Sports

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – Devaun Barrington and Attoya Harvey ruled supreme over their competition yesterday at the inaugural Jefford’s Classic Mile.

Home Alone! Devaun Barrington is all smiles while crossing the finish line unchallenged at the Jefford’s Classic Mile in the National Park.

Dominance! Attoya Harvey dominated the field to win the Open Category of the Jefford’s Classic Mile.

Dominance! Attoya Harvey dominated the field to win the Open Category of the Jefford’s Classic Mile.

Over 200 athletes from across the country swarmed the National Park, all looking to cash in on the lucrative races, especially in the open category.

However, it was ‘blue ribbon’ races which featured the crème de la crème in distance and mid-distance athletes that grabbed the attention of the scores that gathered.

Barrington took the starting line alongside Cleveland Thomas, Winston Missingher and Marlon Nicholson in the 16-man race.

An interesting day of racing in the National Park culminated with a race that showed why Barrington is regarded as one of the best mid-distance athletes in Guyana.

When the dust settled in what was a heated exchange between the athletes, Barrington crossed the finish line in all smiles, clocking four minutes, 20.8 seconds (4:20.8s).

Nicholson, Barrington’s Guyana Defence Force (GDF) club mate settled for second (4:23.8), while Police Progressive Youth Club athletes Thomas (4:26.5) and Missingher (4:30.1) were third and fourth respectively.

Meanwhile, over in the women’s Open Category, Attoya Harvey was in a ‘no-nonsense’ mood as she dismantled the field to easily win her group, registering a time of five minutes, 31.04s (5:31.04).

Harvey’s closest competition, Jessica Wright, finished second (5:54.1); Delicia Tinnis (6:57.1) was third.

Tiana Springer won the U20 women’s category, finishing well ahead of Teresha Baynes and

Rosemond Harvey.

In the U20 Men’s race, Odida Parkinson had the better of Samuel Henry and Akandy VanMaalson in a close contest.

Javon Roberts registered 4:40.4 to claim the U18 Boys division, beating Jamol Sullivan (4:40.9) and Lestron Lovell (4:47).

National Table Tennis player Ebo Mc Neil showed off his ability in track and field, winning the Boys U14 category ahead of Paul Clarence and Shaquan Shepperd.

Ester McKinnon won the Girls U14, getting the better of Kaymayara Lacon and Joanna Antwon.

Following the event, Edison Jefford, the event’s organiser, told Kaieteur News that he was pleased with the outcome of the first Jefford’s Mile Classic, adding that he overwhelmed with the turnout of athletes and spectators.

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

The President that doesn’t hide from the press.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Panthers humble GDF 45-26 at GRFU 12’s

Panthers humble GDF 45-26 at GRFU 12’s

Mar 13, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) 12’s league continued yesterday in the National Park, where Panthers proved to be too good for the Guyana Defence Force (GDF). Clinical...
Read More
Wilson elected Power Lifting Federation President; Rogers continues as GS

Wilson elected Power Lifting Federation...

Mar 13, 2023

West Demerara Secondary win Beckles Lumber yard secondary schoolboys Tapeball cricket competition

West Demerara Secondary win Beckles Lumber yard...

Mar 13, 2023

Victory Valley Royals saddled Colts to win GBF ‘BIG 4’ tournament

Victory Valley Royals saddled Colts to win GBF...

Mar 13, 2023

Barrington, Harvey dominate Jefford’s Classic Mile

Barrington, Harvey dominate Jefford’s Classic...

Mar 13, 2023

Yassin challenges legality of March 14 GOA elections

Yassin challenges legality of March 14 GOA...

Mar 13, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]