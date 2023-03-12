What does it mean to have healthy kidneys?

Health Facts…

By: Rehanna Ramsay

Kaieteur News – In ancient times, the kidneys were viewed as the seat of feelings, conscience, and yearnings and the source of morality and ethical activity. The kidneys were associated with the innermost parts of a person’s personality and well-being.

While we know now that kidneys have no direct role in shaping our ethics, emotions, and personality, these two bean-shaped organs are nonetheless vital to our good health and well-being.

This week’s article focuses on the kidneys following the observance of World Kidney Day held on Thursday March 9. The Waterfalls seeks to examine what it means to have healthy kidneys and how to take good care of them, based on well-sourced information available online.

The first thing you must know is that the kidney is a remarkably intricate organ that acts as the filter system of the body. Just as important, your kidneys also work to keep the whole body in a state of chemical balance.

The kidneys regulate the substances, helpful and harmful, that float around in the body and keep them within very tight parameters so the body can function optimally. This is called renal function.

You cannot live without proper renal function, even if the kidneys are assisted artificially. Life would not continue without the many functions these organs perform.

The kidney is the major player in the regulation of your blood pressure and the makeup of the blood. Maintaining many hormones that are vital to our very existence, the kidneys even produce hormones that tell bones when to make more blood cells.

Whether they begin the process of failure or are responding to other organ failures, when the kidneys falter, many life-altering issues can result.

Like any intricate machine, the kidney is highly sensitive to its environment. Every time our heart beats, the kidneys get about 20 percent of the blood that is pumped. If the kidneys do not receive enough blood, they will start to deteriorate.

A deteriorated kidney is never a good sign. To prevent this from happening, we must take care of these very vital organs.

Here are some ways that you can care for your kidneys. A nutritious diet may help prevent kidney problems. But certain factors can increase your risk of developing kidney damage or disease.

Keep active and fit

Regular exercise is good for more than just your waistline. It can lower the risk of chronic kidney disease. It can also reduce your blood pressure and boost your heart health, which is both important for preventing kidney damage. Simple exercises will do you don’t need to run marathons.

Manage your blood sugar

People with diabetes, or a condition that causes high blood sugar, may develop kidney damage. When your body’s cells can’t use the glucose (sugar) in your blood, your kidneys are forced to work extra hard to filter your blood. Over years of exertion, this can lead to life-threatening damage. However, if you can manage your blood sugar, you reduce the risk of damage.

Monitor blood pressure

High blood pressure can cause kidney damage. If high blood pressure occurs with other health issues like diabetes, heart disease, or high cholesterol, the impact on your body can be significant.

A healthy blood pressure reading is 120/80. Lifestyle and dietary changes may help lower your blood pressure at this point.

Monitor weight and eat a balanced diet

People who are overweight or have obesity are at risk for a number of health conditions that can damage the kidneys. These include diabetes, heart disease, and kidney disease. Focus on eating fresh ingredients that are naturally low in sodium, such as cauliflower, blueberries, fish, whole grains, and more.

Drink plenty of fluids

There’s no magic behind the cliché advice to drink eight glasses of water a day, but it’s a good goal precisely because it encourages you to stay hydrated. Regular, consistent water intake is healthy for your kidneys.

Water helps clear sodium and toxins from your kidneys. It also lowers your risk of chronic kidney disease. People who have previously had kidney stones should drink a bit more water to help prevent stone deposits in the future.

Don’t smoke

Smoking damages your body’s blood vessels. This leads to slower blood flow throughout your body and to your kidneys.

Smoking also puts your kidneys at an increased risk for cancer. If you stop smoking, your risk will drop. However, it’ll take many years to return to the risk level of a person who’s never smoked.

Be aware of the amount of OTC pills you take

If you regularly take over-the-counter (OTC) pain medication, you may be causing kidney damage. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), including ibuprofen and naproxen, can damage your kidneys if you take them regularly for chronic pain, headaches, or arthritis.

Have your kidney function tested if you’re at high risk

If you’re at high risk of kidney damage or kidney disease, it’s a good idea to have regular kidney function tests. The following people may benefit from regular screening: people who are over 60 years old, those born at low birth weight, those with cardiovascular disease or have family members with it, and those who have or have a family history of high blood pressure, obesity, or kidney damage.

A regular kidney function test is a great way to know your kidney’s health and to check for possible changes. Getting ahead of any damage can help slow or prevent future damage.