The Amaya Milk Company commences the production of Paneer

By: Richard Francois

Kaieteur News – Delicious paneer made in Guyana by the Amaya Milk Company, is now available at leading supermarkets and shops nationwide.

If you’re looking for a delicious and nutritious ingredient for your next meal, be sure to get yourself some locally made paneer. It is an excellent source of protein and calcium and is low in fat, making it a healthy addition to your diet. Whether you’re looking for a hearty main course, a tasty snack, or an indulgent dessert, Paneer is sure to add something special to your meal. Try it today, and discover the deliciousness of paneer!

What is Paneer?

Paneer is a fresh cheese made from cow’s milk, and it’s packed with nutrition that can help keep you feeling full and energized. Because it’s a non-melting cheese, it is incredibly versatile – you can use it in a variety of dishes, from wraps and curries to desserts, and it’s easy to cook with. Try it today and see why paneer is not just for vegetarians.

The Amaya Milk Company

The Amaya Milk Company is owned by Canadian-based Guyanese Mr. Omkaar Sharma, and is based in Region 5. Currently in the final stages of construction, the company will be providing employment to Guyanese throughout the various stages of the business. Intrinsic to production will be local dairy farmers, who will be essential in supplying cow’s milk to the factory. Farmers will be asked to follow strict quality control guidelines that will also inculcate the use of sustainable practices.

Speaking with The Waterfalls recently Sharma explained that though there is a delay with the pasteurizer, the building is basically completed. Consequently, he decided to move ahead and commence the manufacturing of paneer in the interim.

Local farmers are already beginning to reap the financial benefits from the Amaya Milk Company with its daily purchase of 600 gallons of milk.

“The economic benefits for the region will be remarkable when you look at the amount of milk we will be purchasing. With the factory functioning optimally, we will be purchasing 600 gallons of milk per day. At $800 per gallon, mathematically, that translates to $480,000 per day times 30 days, which gives you a total of $14M a month,” Sharma explained.

Region 5 dairy farmers could earn as much as $75M a month, once the Amaya Milk Company is fully operational.

Sharma said that he is very excited to have this project on stream and bring a touch of freshness back to the local dairy industry. An engineer by profession with copious experience in the dairy industry having worked in Canada, U.S. and the Caribbean, Sharma intends to bring industry leading standards to the Amaya Milk Company. He said, “At the Amaya Milk Company, we will be producing fresh pasteurised milk in a state-of-the-art milk plant utilising cutting edge technology, along with stringent quality standards so as to produce milk of an unmatched quality,” he underscored.

Sharma also expressed his unreserved gratitude to the Government of Guyana, especially the Ministry of Agriculture and the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-INVEST), for embracing his initiative and giving it their full support.

One supermarket, in which you will surely find paneer made by the Amaya Milk Company, is N&S Mattai & Company. Be sure to pick up a packet and enjoy the amazing taste of the best organic paneer, made in Guyana by our very own Amaya Milk Company.