Teen mom traumatized after death of premature baby born at GPHC

Kaieteur News – Another young mother is mourning the death of an infant that died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Friday.

Sabrina Crawford of Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown said that her daughter, Shaliyah Darlington received the devastating news when she went to visit her baby who was born premature at GPHC on March 3, 2023.

Crawford said that the child had been under observation and recovering well in the neonatal unit of the hospital.

“The doctor told us that baby was coming around, they even took her off the machine but when my daughter went on Friday, lo and behold, they telling she that the baby died. I am concerned because this sudden change of condition does not add up. My daughter is so traumatized to even speak right now,” Crawford told Kaieteur News.

She continued, “What is even more worrying to me is the baby died as a result of haemorrhage. When we examine the child, she had a swollen face and we understand now that she had some broken bones which was not initially the case when she was born.”

The grieving grandmother is therefore seeking answers as to what transpired. She noted that her daughter had a healthy pregnancy and the doctors did not foresee any complications.

According to the woman, her daughter had attended a private clinic before she went into labour and was taken to GPHC, a week ago.

“Besides going into labour before her time, my daughter had a healthy pregnancy,” Crawford said.

The woman is seeking answers from the management of GPHC as to how the child received the injuries that reportedly caused her death.

Kaieteur News tried contacting the Public Relations Officer of the GPHC for clarity on the matter but all calls went unanswered.