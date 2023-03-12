Teen mom traumatized after death of premature baby born at GPHC

Latest update March 12th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 12, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Another young mother is mourning the death of an infant that died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Friday.
Sabrina Crawford of Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown said that her daughter, Shaliyah Darlington received the devastating news when she went to visit her baby who was born premature at GPHC on March 3, 2023.
Crawford said that the child had been under observation and recovering well in the neonatal unit of the hospital.
“The doctor told us that baby was coming around, they even took her off the machine but when my daughter went on Friday, lo and behold, they telling she that the baby died. I am concerned because this sudden change of condition does not add up. My daughter is so traumatized to even speak right now,” Crawford told Kaieteur News.
She continued, “What is even more worrying to me is the baby died as a result of haemorrhage. When we examine the child, she had a swollen face and we understand now that she had some broken bones which was not initially the case when she was born.”
The grieving grandmother is therefore seeking answers as to what transpired. She noted that her daughter had a healthy pregnancy and the doctors did not foresee any complications.
According to the woman, her daughter had attended a private clinic before she went into labour and was taken to GPHC, a week ago.
“Besides going into labour before her time, my daughter had a healthy pregnancy,” Crawford said.
The woman is seeking answers from the management of GPHC as to how the child received the injuries that reportedly caused her death.
Kaieteur News tried contacting the Public Relations Officer of the GPHC for clarity on the matter but all calls went unanswered.
Look what these leaders doing to y’all future!!
Mar 12, 2023Kaieteur News – It’s ‘D-Day’ for the over 200 athletes registered to compete in the inaugural Jefford Classic Mile, set for today, from 1:00 pm, in the National Park. The Jefford’s...
Mar 12, 2023
Mar 12, 2023
Mar 12, 2023
Mar 12, 2023
Mar 12, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – Forbes Burnham was initially announced as the posthumous recipient of the Order of the Companions of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]