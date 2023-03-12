Robinson’s General Store maliciously set on fire – GFS

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) on Saturday said that the fire that destroyed the Robinsons General Store on Lombard Street, Georgetown on Friday was as a result of arson.

In a statement to the media, the Fire Service said that the fire was maliciously set.

According to the Fire Service, firefighting efforts to save the building were greatly impeded due to electricity which was still connected to the building. This posed a threat to firefighters. As a result, the building and its contents were destroyed.

The GFS also disclosed that a one-flat wooden building located at Lot 13 Lombard Street and situated on the northern side of the burnt building was affected by the fire. Due to radiated heat, the entire southern wall of the building was severely damaged.

Additionally, a metal container owned by John Fernandes Ltd. was affected after flying embers from the building of origin came into contact with some wood and ignited.

Kaieteur News had reported that the fire started after 10:00hrs and quickly gutted the two-storey building.

This publication understands that the dilapidated building was left unoccupied and closed after its owner, Lennox Robinson died in October 2020 after being shot. Having been closed, vagrants would usually sleep around the premise.

At the scene of the fire, Divisional Fire Officer, Haimchandra Persaud told the media that the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) received a call about 10:55hrs alerting them about the fire. He noted that two fire tenders from the Central Fire Station, one from the Albertown Fire Station and another from the West Ruimveldt Fire Station responded.

Meanwhile, a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) utility pole was burnt causing power outage in certain parts of the city.