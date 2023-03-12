President Ali condemns racist, terrorist remarks by WPA member

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Saturday strongly condemned statements made by Tacuma Ogunseye, a member of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), who among other things, called on the Joint Forces to “aim their guns” in the right direction” while addressing residents of Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Thursday evening.

The Head-of-State in a live statement published on Facebook said that he would not call the names of such persons as they are no more than “racist, opportunist, dismantlers” that have no association with building a nation.

He was keen to point out that the Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton shared the stage with Ogunseye, who sought to urge public servants to be part of destroying democracy.

Ali said the people of Buxton should ask themselves why the WPA chose to utilize that village that has such a rich heritage of producing fine citizens.

“Why is it that we continue to allow them to use us as pawns? No, we must think as a people, we must understand realistically who these people are. They would do anything for power,” he said.

The President continued: “Are these leaders? Are these the type of people we want to lead our country? Are these the type of people we want even to be associated with leadership in any political system, or any political party? Can these people who shared that stage have the best interest of Guyana at heart?” President Ali questioned.

During the Buxton outreach, Ogunseye said, “I don’t understand how people complaining that they are oppressed and they have all the guns in their hands. They are the majority in the army, the majority in the police and they are still saying they are oppressed. What you are saying is that our problem is our making. Our problem is own making! Anytime we turn those guns in the right direction, it is over!”

Meanwhile, several organisations including the Private Sector Commission (PSC) and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce (GCCI) have also condemned the statements made by Ogunseye.

On Friday, Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Brigadier Godfrey Bess, who is also the Chairman of the Joint Services made it clear that the Joint Services is an apolitical institution and will continue to serve the people of Guyana.

Brigadier Bess urged politicians and other commentators to refrain from misleading and mischievous remarks that seek to incite racial tension and deviate from peace.

The WPA has since issued a statement supporting the statements Ogunseye made. Some members of the People’s National Congress (PNC), the main opposition party have condemned the statements made by Ogunseye. Members of Parliament, Ganesh Mahipaul and Natasha Singh-Lewis, along with Regional Chairman Region Four, Daniel Seeram and City Mayor Ubraj Narine describing them as “derogatory” and “distasteful”.

“We want to make it clear that we condemn and distance ourselves from any attack on any race in Guyana, including our African brothers and sisters. While we understand that the speaker may have made the comments out of hurt for what is happening in some Afro-Guyanese communities, we cannot allow such conduct to pass without being called out,” the PNC members said in a statement.

Further, the members said that “It is disappointing that none of the other speakers at the meeting sought to address or clarify that speaker’s statements.”

“We call on all political leaders and representatives to speak out against all forms of bigotry and discrimination and to work towards a more inclusive and tolerant society,” the four PNC members said.

Similarly, Geeta Chandan-Edmond in a separate statement agreed that Ogunseye’s statements should be “strongly condemned” as they can “lead to public disorder and anarchy in an already ethnically-inflamed environment.”

Chandan-Edmond who is also a member of the PNC called for the initiation of “mature dialogue aimed at promoting harmony, tolerance and trust” as well as national development that assures all Guyanese of equitable treatment and participation.