Over 200 athletes to compete today at Jefford’s Classic Mile

Kaieteur News – It’s ‘D-Day’ for the over 200 athletes registered to compete in the inaugural Jefford Classic Mile, set for today, from 1:00 pm, in the National Park.

The Jefford’s Classic Mile will see the crème de la crème mid-distance athletes in Guyana competing for cash prizes totalling $100,000 in each of the ten categories, with a special prize for the athlete who breaks the four-minute barrier in the Mile.

Organiser, Edison Jefford, told Kaieteur News that athletes participating today will “have the right to be called the best one milers in Guyana while giving the corporate community, civil society and other patrons the opportunity to watch them perform.”

“We will create a festive atmosphere with over 200 athletes registered. I want to remind patrons to enter from Carifesta Avenue…I want to also thank everyone who played a role in this event,” Jefford said.

Unable to host his Jefford’s Track and Field Classic at its usual stomping ground in Linden, Edison Jefford dived into his creative bag where he pulled out the ‘Golden Mile’.

“If you know the history of Athletics in Guyana, you’ll know that the Golden Mile is one of the historically great calendar events in Guyana,” Jefford said.

“It has been absent in Guyana for quite some time, and to the detriment of our middle-distance athletes, they’ve not had a signature event to call their own,” the former sports journalist stated.

The Jefford’s Classic, since 2010, has been one of the biggest ‘grass’ track and field events in Guyana.

The Mackenzie Sports Club is the home of the classic, but, like everything else globally, the event was grounded by the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic after its 2019 installation.

But while things have returned to normal, Jefford is unable to return his Classic to the MSC Ground after two years, given the fact the facility is under renovation.

“So I thought this year that because I wouldn’t be able to do the Jefford’s Classic again because of the rehabilitation of the MSC Ground, I should do something for middle-distance athletics in Guyana and the Jefford’s classic brand,” Jefford added.

Jefford reasoned that a novice event for fitness enthusiasts will be on the cards, “I’m trying to make this a big effort for everyone to come out and feel a part of a great event.”