Nasrudeen Mohamed & Jumbo Jet Auto Sales gives back to the community of Bush Lot

Mar 12, 2023 Sports

– Pledges over $40M for Community, Turf Club Development

Kaieteur News – Prominent businessman and stable owner Nasrudeen Mohamed officially extended his financial support to the uplifting of the Bush Lot United Turf Club and by extension the community of Bush Lot.

From a young age Mohamed was always ambitious and was destine to make his mark in society and create a legacy that would be handed down to his only son, Nasrudeen ‘Junior’ Mohamed. As a horse racing enthusiast and owner of multiple local and international thoroughbreds his love for horse racing has spanned decades.

Hailing from his humble home in Bush Lot he pledged over $40,000,000 Guyana dollars to development of the Bush Lot United Turf Club and the surrounding community.

The said Turf Club has been non-active for the past 20 years with minimal activity from Gymkhana. The track however was partially maintained by the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee specifically for horses to train for the bigger races. A similar contribution was made in 2022 toward the refurbishment and upgrading of the rising Sun Turf Club for Guyana Cup.

Nicolson Dinaram and President of the Bush Lot Turf Club, Dharamindra Dharamgit, share a significant handshake ahead of the project.

With his son Nasrudeen ‘Juniour’ Mohamed at the helm of this mega project the dream of his dad was to build an all-weather track that could withstand constant rain through a specially designed mix of aggregate and a new drainage system never before used in Guyana. The said track would eliminate the cancellation of races and provide a facility for year-round training.

When interviewed at his Wire Dam office, Mohamed indicated, “Over the years I have spent millions of dollars to keep the sport active. We created a brand with Guyana Cup that has seen growth from a couple hundred to thousands.”

“The Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee will continue our work uplifting the sport and as we embark on this new project we hope the corporate community can help with contributions to further push horse racing. My dream is bringing Guyana Cup home to Bush Lot Turf Club, but to accomplish this we need to do major work on the entire facility,” he added

“I am happy to see the dedication and effort that the stable owners, trainers and groomers put in to these horses and through teamwork we can and will make the dream work. This project will generate income for the community through increased traffic for vendors and employment of workers to refurbish the Club. The project has already commenced and will take approximately 1 month to complete.”

