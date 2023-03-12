Monstre Patisserie: Foodie Hub

Cuisine Culture…

By Renay Sambach

Kaieteur News – “I was inspired by my parents and my love for extraordinary foods bringing joy to those around me,” young businesswoman Shaneza Hattim shared.

Her profound passion for food and the inspiration of culinary arts, contributed to Shaneza, launching her own food business, Monstre Patisserie, in February 2022.

During an interview with The Waterfalls, the businesswoman stated, “Food is essential for all living things.”

The proprietor shared that her inspiration is driven by not only her parents and the fact that she’s an enthusiastic foodie herself, but also the continuous satisfaction she gets from seeing her culinary creation bring joy to those who try them.

Speaking about her current menu, Shaneza explained, “My menu is small at the moment. It takes time to create new con tent, with many fun experiments and research. However, I can still make traditional recipes and a wide range of dishes.”

Customers can indulge in dishes like Jalapeños Chicken Puffs, Colosapuffs, Dragon Eggs, Choco-eclairs, Creme Brûlée Donuts, Flavored and Colorful Candy/Carmel Apples/Fruits, Jalapeño and Cheese Beef Puffs, Fish Puffs with Tartar Sauce and Sweet Peppers, Variety Packs, Travel Packages, Cocktails and more to be added soon.

“It all started with my most popular item-the Jalapeño Colosapuff. It is made with Jalapeño in the pastry, decorated beautifully in a lovable unique shape filled with my specialty incorporated recipe of a delicious jalapeño chicken spread.”

Shaneza’s business, Monstre Patisserie is located at 77 Robb Street Lacytown, Georgetown. The business opening hours are from 09:00 hours to 16:00 hours Monday to Friday.

The businesswoman shared that as her business expands, the working hours will increase so as to better accommodate her customers.

However, not to worry Monstre Patisserie caters for birthday parties, office events and any other personalized event.

Shaneza stated, “We usually cater and pre-order so customers can have freshly made goodies. Pick-up and delivery is available. “

“I hope one day to open my own cafe where my clients will adore and bond over my innovative delicious recipes.” Hattim vowed to always provide her customers with quality, affordable and tasty dishes in a relaxing atmosphere.

In fact, she said, “I will provide them with quality affordable dishes in the unwinding ambience as they sip on their beverages and take a moment for themselves.”

Being the holder of a Master of Business Administration (MBA), Shaneza has her eyes firmly set on owning multiple businesses bringing quality products to the Guyanese.

“I find it best to do the things you genuinely find delightful and align with your core values. I am grateful for the support and encouragement by family, friends and lovely strangers. I am fond of going beyond traditional structures.”

Sharing a bit more about herself, the businesswoman disclosed that she enjoys trying new food, spending time with her loved ones, anime, cosplay and exploring new cultures. She further explained that: “being an entrepreneur, art, being creative, swimming, exploring outdoors, rescuing animals, being kind, learning/reading and many more. I love having a fulfilling day.”

Those who attended 2022’s Fumacon and anime convention would remember seeing Shaneza there. “I love going to Fumacon and Sozo events since they’re many people like myself that enjoy exploring new delicious dishes.”

To support Shaneza’s business, you can contact her via her Facebook page @ Monstre Patisserie or call/WhatsApp her on (592) 602-8658.

