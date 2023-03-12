Lucrative tapeball tournament for Durban Park today

Latest update March 12th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 12, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Backed by RS53 Resto Bar and Lazeez Fusion, Christopher Rajcoomar will host a lucrative 10-over per side tapeball tournament at Durban Park today.
Rajcoomar indicated that top teams such as Eccles XI, Village Rams and Team Corruption are set to participate.
It will be 11 players per side and teams are urged to register a squad of 13 players.
Registration fee is $10,000 per team.
“Tapeball is a grassroot sport; it’s what we all grew up playing and it’s grown to be very competitive, and I foresee this tournament to be filled with action,” the organiser expressed.
Other teams seeking to participate are asked to contact Rajcoomar on 616-6455. (Newsroom)
