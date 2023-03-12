Latest update March 12th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

KFC in support of Fitness Challenge 2023

Mar 12, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – Beharry Restaurant Holdings Inc., through its KFC Guyana franchise, has joined the supporting cast for the Guyana Fitness Games’ Fitness Challenge 2023, which will take place today at the National Park.

Coordinator Noshavyah King (left) collects the sponsorship from KFC Guyana Marketing Manager Pamella Manasseh

Coordinator Noshavyah King (left) collects the sponsorship from KFC Guyana Marketing Manager Pamella Manasseh

In release to the media, Marketing Manager of KFC Guyana, Pamella Manasseh, stated, “We at KFC Guyana are always on board to support sports and fitness. KFC Guyana has a history of sponsoring our local talent in this arena, and this event is just as special to us.”

The Marketing Manager further stated, “We look forward to an exciting and fruitful competition featuring our nation’s athletes and fitness enthusiasts.”

Noshavyah King, one of the coordinators of the event, expressed immense gratitude for the support of KFC Guyana.

She promised that patrons will be thrilled by a competitive day of mental and physical testing.

Male and female athletes will compete in three categories, namely Teens, Elites and Masters.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Look what these leaders doing to y’all future!!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Over 200 athletes to compete today at Jefford’s Classic Mile

Over 200 athletes to compete today at Jefford’s Classic Mile

Mar 12, 2023

Kaieteur News – It’s ‘D-Day’ for the over 200 athletes registered to compete in the inaugural Jefford Classic Mile, set for today, from 1:00 pm, in the National Park. The Jefford’s...
Read More
Linden/Georgetown sports rivalry now shifts to Kayaking

Linden/Georgetown sports rivalry now shifts to...

Mar 12, 2023

Carlston Harris secures ‘UD’ win over Jared Gooden at UFC 221

Carlston Harris secures ‘UD’ win over Jared...

Mar 12, 2023

Lucrative tapeball tournament for Durban Park today

Lucrative tapeball tournament for Durban Park...

Mar 12, 2023

KFC in support of Fitness Challenge 2023

KFC in support of Fitness Challenge 2023

Mar 12, 2023

Jackman sisters depart for IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships

Jackman sisters depart for IBA Women’s World...

Mar 12, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Burnham is damaged goods

    Kaieteur News – Forbes Burnham was initially announced as the posthumous recipient of the Order of the Companions of... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]