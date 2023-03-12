Jackman sisters depart for IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships

Latest update March 12th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 12, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Super heavyweight Abiola Jackman and younger sister, Alesha Jackman, who competes as a Light Welterweight, are scheduled to depart Guyana this morning to participate in the International Boxing Association (IBA) 2023 Women’s World Boxing Champions, in New Dehli, India.
Approximately 18 hours later when the sisters arrive on the Asian continent, they will have to try their best to get acclimated for the event which is slated to begin on Tuesday, March 14, and conclude on Thursday, March 16, at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex.
Yesterday, the duo along with their coach, Sebert Blake, met with President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Steve Ninvalle and were accompanied by their coach Sebert Blake. During their meeting, Ninvalle encouraged the sisters to give of their best and to make Guyana proud, to which they acknowledged.
The 2023 edition of the tournament will feature 12 weight categories: 48 kg, 50 kg, 52 kg, 54 kg, 57 kg, 60 kg, 63 kg, 66 kg, 70 kg, 75 kg, 81 kg and +81 kg.
The 2022 Women’s World Boxing Championships were held in Turkey where Istanbul welcomed 310 boxers from 73 countries, with women from 26 countries taking home at least one medal.
India now prepares to host the event for a record third time after New Delhi hosted the 2018 edition of the event, which showcased 277 boxers from 62 countries with China, Chinese Taipei, and the host nation occupying the podium places while Irish, German, and South Korean athletes also took home at least one gold medal each.
This year, the event will also have a massive prize pool of INR 20 (Approx. USD$2.4m).
Look what these leaders doing to y’all future!!
Mar 12, 2023Kaieteur News – It’s ‘D-Day’ for the over 200 athletes registered to compete in the inaugural Jefford Classic Mile, set for today, from 1:00 pm, in the National Park. The Jefford’s...
Mar 12, 2023
Mar 12, 2023
Mar 12, 2023
Mar 12, 2023
Mar 12, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – Forbes Burnham was initially announced as the posthumous recipient of the Order of the Companions of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]