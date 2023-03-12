Jackman sisters depart for IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships

Kaieteur News – Super heavyweight Abiola Jackman and younger sister, Alesha Jackman, who competes as a Light Welterweight, are scheduled to depart Guyana this morning to participate in the International Boxing Association (IBA) 2023 Women’s World Boxing Champions, in New Dehli, India.

Approximately 18 hours later when the sisters arrive on the Asian continent, they will have to try their best to get acclimated for the event which is slated to begin on Tuesday, March 14, and conclude on Thursday, March 16, at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex.

Yesterday, the duo along with their coach, Sebert Blake, met with President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Steve Ninvalle and were accompanied by their coach Sebert Blake. During their meeting, Ninvalle encouraged the sisters to give of their best and to make Guyana proud, to which they acknowledged.

The 2023 edition of the tournament will feature 12 weight categories: 48 kg, 50 kg, 52 kg, 54 kg, 57 kg, 60 kg, 63 kg, 66 kg, 70 kg, 75 kg, 81 kg and +81 kg.

The 2022 Women’s World Boxing Championships were held in Turkey where Istanbul welcomed 310 boxers from 73 countries, with women from 26 countries taking home at least one medal.

India now prepares to host the event for a record third time after New Delhi hosted the 2018 edition of the event, which showcased 277 boxers from 62 countries with China, Chinese Taipei, and the host nation occupying the podium places while Irish, German, and South Korean athletes also took home at least one gold medal each.

This year, the event will also have a massive prize pool of INR 20 (Approx. USD$2.4m).