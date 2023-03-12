Latest update March 12th, 2023 12:52 AM

Greenwich Park accident claims fifth life

Mar 12, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Saturday confirmed that another person who was involved in the Greenwich Park accident on the East Bank of Essequibo (EBE), which already claimed the lives of four victims, has died.

The deceased has been identified as Stella Parhoo of Parika, EBE, who succumbed to her injuries around 15:30hrs on Friday at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The motor lorry and minibus which were involved in the Greenwich Park fatal accident last Monday.

This publication had reported that on March 6 last, a truck collided with a minibus while on the Greenwich Park Public Road. Parhoo was one of the passengers in the bus. Her body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary, awaiting a post mortem examination.

The four others who died in Monday’s accident were 50-year-old Vernon Prowell, the minibus driver of Bent Street, Wortmanville and minibus passengers Margaret Kennedy, 72, of Tuschen; Olga Reddy, 57, of Parika; and Elvis Charles, 40, of Ruby, East Bank Essequibo.

Kaieteur News had reported that around 09:30hrs on Monday, the truck was proceeding east along the northern side of Greenwich Park Public Road at a fast rate of speed approaching a pedestrian crossing, while minibus BWW 8364 was proceeding in the opposite direction. The driver of the truck reported to the police that a black motorcar (HD 1708) was proceeding in front of him in the same direction and made a sudden stop at the pedestrian crossing.

The driver said upon seeing this, he applied brakes and swerved right to avoid colliding with the motorcar. In the process of doing this, the truck ended up colliding with the right-side front portion of the minibus. The collision had also left five other passengers of the bus with injuries about their body.

On Thursday, Ewart Stewart, of Stewartville, West Coast Demerara (WCD), the driver of the truck was charged with four counts of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving and having an uninsured and uncertified vehicle.

He appeared at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court where he was remanded to prison.

