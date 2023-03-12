GNBS – CERTIFYING GOLD JEWELLERY TO THE NATIONAL STANDARD

GNBS IN FOCUS

Kaieteur News – Gold jewellery is one of the most common forms of personal adornment and as Guyanese, we proudly wear our locally manufactured pieces on every occasion.

To increase consumer confidence in the articles produced, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) in 2010 adopted the CARICOM Regional Standard ‘Specification for Gold articles’ and soon after, commenced certifying locally manufactured jewellery under its Product Certification Scheme, to the requirements of this standard.

Certified businesses are issued with a certificate permitting them to use the National Standards Mark on their gold jewellery, in accordance with the conditions for certification, which include adherence to quality and labelling requirements.

The GNBS Product Certification Scheme ensures there is consistency in the manufacturing process, through the monitoring and implementation of quality control procedures, thereby reducing the risk of producing substandard products. The PC Scheme also provides Gold Jewellers with a competitive edge on the local and overseas markets, and ultimately, they benefit from increased revenue.

Goldsmiths and other jewellery manufacturers who are not yet on the GNBS PC Scheme are encouraged to get certified. To begin the process, contact the Bureau, or visit its website (https://gnbsgy.org/forms-all/) and fill out the form. A small application fee is necessary to commence the path towards certification.

On receipt of the completed form and fee, the document will be reviewed by the GNBS Certification Services Team, to determine the overall cost of the certification process and a date for a preliminary visit to assess the production operations.

It must be noted that the GYS 50:2022 Standard does not specify requirements for design of gold articles and does not apply to gold articles intended for industrial purposes, such as dentistry, electronics, official coins, gold bars and other such uses. The document specifies requirements for the manufacturing, alloying and testing of gold articles of 23, 22, 20, 18, 15, 14, 12, 10 and 9 karat gold. It also specifies requirements for findings and solders to be used in the manufacture of gold articles, methods for assaying gold, alloyed gold, solder, findings and gold articles. Further, it stipulates requirements for marking and labelling of gold articles.

Following the preliminary visit, companies will receive a letter indicating their ability to produce products meeting the specified requirements. Once the requirements are met, an audit and independent testing of products are completed and possible recommendations for improvements are made. After the company addresses any non-conformances, the report is prepared for the Advisory Committee on certification. Once approved, the company is certified.

Once certified, the GNBS presents Goldsmiths and Jewellery manufacturers with a certificate and plaque to be showcased to their customers that their products meet quality requirements.

Being certified under the GNBS PC Scheme helps businesses increase customer confidence in the products offered for sale. With certification, more consumers gravitate towards businesses because they are guaranteed to receive value for their money. They are assured that products are routinely tested by the GNBS for the purity stated on their labels.

Gold jewellers currently certified by the GNBS are Steve’s Jewellery, R. Sookraj Jewellery and D & S Ramdeholl and Son Jewellery. Meanwhile, other products currently certified by the GNBS under its Product Certification Scheme are PVC Pipes, Concrete Hollow Blocks and Bathtub and shower units.

For further information, please contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0065-66, WhatsApp 692-4627 or visit the GNBS website: www.gnbsgy.org