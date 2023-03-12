ExxonMobil can use Guyana’s oil to recover US$ Billions without Minister’s permission

Kaieteur News – According to the 2016 Stabroek Block Production Sharing Agreement (PSA), ExxonMobil Corporation and its partners can take as much of Guyana’s oil that they may need to cover US billion worth of purchases. The sweetest part of this arrangement is that for much of its expenditure, there is no need for ministerial approval.

“Surface Rights” is part of the list of recoverable items. This covers all costs attributable to the acquisition, renewal or relinquishment of the Contract Area including the annual licence rental totalling US$1M.

Labour costs are also listed and entails gross salaries and wages. The PSA states Guyana’s oil will be used to cover the bonuses of employees for ExxonMobil affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), Hess Corporation and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited.

Guyana’s oil will also cover holiday, vacation, sickness and disability, life insurance, hospitalization, pensions and other benefits and payments for employees of Exxon and its partners.

Also included are the reasonable travel and personal expenses of such employees including those made for travel and relocation of the expatriate employees assigned to Guyana.

Exxon and its partners can also recover any personal income tax paid for its employees.

The cost of transportation of employees, equipment, materials and supplies is also cost recoverable.

Charges for Third Party Contracts are also catered for along with all materials purchased to support the petroleum operations.

Furthermore, all rentals, taxes, levies, charges, fees, contributions and any other assessments and charges levied by the Government in connection with the Petroleum Operations and paid directly by the oil companies are recoverable.

Additionally, the contract states that insurance premium and cost incurred for insurance are recoverable.

With respect to legal expenses, the PSA states that all costs and expenses of litigation in defending or prosecuting lawsuits involving the Contract Area or any

third party claim arising out of activities under the Agreement are recoverable.

But the sweetness does not stop there for Exxon and its partners. This newspaper understands that all costs and expenses incurred in the training of Guyanese personnel are recoverable.

Guyana has also allowed Exxon and partners to recover US$ US$460,237,918. This is in respect of all costs incurred between 1999 and 2015 by Exxon and partners in the search of oil.

Additionally, the oil companies are allowed to recover all interests on loans along with all forms of financing used to fund the projects in the Stabroek Block.

There is also a provision that allows Exxon to recover all costs for the decommissioning of wells. This involves the safe removal and shutting down of operations at the end of the project.

There is also a list of items which Exxon can import without payment of duties and without need for ministerial approval. See list below.

ANNEX D – 255 Pre-Approved and Certified Petroleum Operations Items

Acids (stimulation) – chemicals used downhole or injected in oil/gas formations Acoustical survey equipment – including sonar, side scanning sonar, full wave form sonic loggers Aeromagnetic recording survey systems Air slips also known as tubing slips All terrain vehicles (ATVs) Automated equipment at the well head, processing plant or refinery used to monitor and control production Bags (cloth) with printed tags – used in well testing Bails (links) Barrel – chemical mixing when used at the well head Batteries – for production machinery and equipment Batteries – geophysical when used exclusively for seismic prospecting in blasting and recording systems Bits – drill includes PDCs, tricones Blasting systems – used for seismic prospecting Blowout ignition system Blowout preventers (BOPs) Boxes – shipping (used in well testing), core Building – portable Building – support – when used as weather-related protective covering for equipment such as electrical generators or instrumentation Buildings – that provide office or dwelling space; geologist lab trailers; skid-mounted living trailers Bulldozers – earth moving equipment Cable – electrical Cable – wire rope Cables – electrical (integrated into machinery) Cables used for seismic prospecting Calibration gas – for H2S monitors and H2S analyzers Casing Casing accessories Catwalks – see Scaffolding Cement – oilwell Cementing equipment Centralizers – casing attachment Centrifuge – used to remove fine drill solids from mud systems Chemical mixing barrel – when used at the well head Chemical storage drums – when used at the manufacturing or processing site Chemicals used in drilling and production operations Chemicals used in refining operations Choke manifold and valves Circulating system – includes discharge and return lines Circulating systems – includes mud tanks, mud mixers, discharge and return lines and separators Cleaners/degreasers – includes oilfield equipment Cloth bags with printed tags – used in well testing Coil tubing Coil tubing reel Collars-drilling Comunication equipment – includes satellite communications equipment Compressors – for compression of air or natural gas Computers – to monitor production/drilling machinery and equipment Consumables – consumable equipment used in drilling and production operations Control panels – used to run generators at a well head Core boxes Corrosion inhibitors – added to upstream installations for preventative maintenance Couplings Custom software – designed for and integrated into drilling and production machinery or equipment Data processing units used for seismic prospecting DC electric motors (integrated) used to drive the draw works mud pumps, or top drives, also commonly called traction motors Deflocculants – used in fresh water mud systems Dehydration chemicals Dehydrators – including mole sieve used at the well head; used during the production testing phase Demulsifiers – used in production operations to remove water from crude oil Density counters – spectral gamma-gamma Detectors – flame, when used during the production testing phase as an alternative to a flare stack Diesel power generating systems Discharge and return lines Dispersants – production chemicals Distribution panel electrical that controls the electrical distribution for the entire rig package Dope – pipe Drifts – for casing, tubing, and line pipe Drill bits, includes tricone, PDCs (Polycrystalline Diamond Compact) Drill collar handling equipment Drill collars – used in exploration and development drilling Drill line spool – wire rope Drill pipe – used in exploration and development drilling Drill pipe handling equipment Drill stem testing equipment – includes instrumentation Drilling – detergent; muds; surfactants Drilling Rigs and associated equipment – Onshore and Offshore Drilling fluid – chemicals used to create drilling fluid (see mud) Drills – all drills used exclusively for seismic prospecting includes heli, enviro, LIS, track, truck, buggy Drives – top, rotary and pump Drums – for chemical storage when used at the manufacturing or processing site EDR system (only an EDR and the embedded dedicated computer equipment that is integrated into the unit) used at the drilling site Electric generators and alternators Electric logging equipment Electrical cable – distribution panel, electrical generating systems Electrical distribution panel Electrical generating systems (integrated) Electrical submersible pumps – ESP – for artificial lift of petroleum Electrical surveying equipment Electrical thermostats Electromagnetic surveying equipment – includes time and frequency domain induced polarization equipment Emergency gas shut off devices Engine oils Engines – used for oilfield service Equipment hoisting Explosives – includes those used in seismic, coring, construction Field potentiometers Filter bags – for the production machinery and equipment Fishing tools for retrieving tools lost downhole Fittings includes those used in the transportation and distribution system, for example, on gathering lines Flame detectors – when used during the production testing phase as an alternative to a flare stack Flare stacks – includes mobile flare stacks used during the production testing phase Flare tank systems, located at the wellsite, that are directly connected to the drilling rig and are used to control polluting emissions Flare tanks and lines Float equipment Fluids – fracturing, stimulating, well servicing Foamers – used downhole to enhance production Forklifts Fracturing chemicals Fracturing equipment Fuel gas lines – for oil and gas production machinery Fuel storage tanks – see Tanks Full wave form sonic loggers Gamma-ray spectrometers Gas – welding, acetylene, argon – when used as an inert welding gas or in repair jobs; calibration gas for H2S monitors and H2S analyzers Gas dehydration equipment used in processing plants or refineries up to the point where the petroleum or natural gas is a marketable product Gas detection monitors that detect hazardous gas and provide a warning Gas flow equipment – when used downhole to monitor gas flow Gas lift lines — located at a production wellsite to encourage the flow or transport of gas from the reservoir to the surface Gas shut off devices (emergency) – that are attached to a gas line and automatically shut off gas supply Gauges – engine Generating systems diesel power, electrical Gensets/generators – portable, mobile or standby alternators generators/gensets) Geophones Geophysical batteries – when used exclusively for seismic prospecting in blasting and recording systems Geronimo and escape lines Global positioning systems used for seismic prospecting; used for creating stakeless surveys Graders Gradiometers – includes potassium gradiometers for radioactive methods of geophysical prospecting Gravel for well pads, processing plant on-site roads Gravitational recording survey systems Gravity meters Grease Ground penetrating radar equipment Gunny sacks Guns – perforating that are used during the production testing phase Hammer wrenches Hand held tools Heat exchangers Heaters – line, located at the well head to preheat gas but not line heaters on pipeline; used during the production testing phase Heli-drills for seismic prospecting Hoisting equipment Hooks and swivels drill pipe handling equipment Hydraulic tank Hydraulic winches Hydrogen sulfide – used for gas scrubbing Hyperspectral spectrometers used for remote sensing Imaging equipment – seismic Incinerator – when used during the production testing phase in place of a flare stack to bum off excess natural gas Indicator – weight Inductive conductivity probes used for electrical or electromagnetic surveying Infrared and hyperspectral spectrometers Infrared spectrometers used for remote sensing Inhibitors – corrosion added to upstream installations for preventative maintenance Injector head that runs or retrieves the coil tubing Instruments – instruments or equipment for seismic prospecting Integrated diesel power generating systems Integrated electrical operating systems Integrated fuel tanks see Tanks Integrated navigation systems used for seismic prospecting Integrated pump units Integrated steam heaters Lab testing equipment – used for testing drilling fluids Lab testing equipment – used for testing production fluids Labels – for vials used in well testing Laptop computers (see entry under Computers) LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) mapping equipment used for remote sensing Light towers or light plants Lighting – industrial explosion proof Lights Lignite drilling mud or fluid Line heaters – located at the well head to preheat gas, but not line heaters on the pipeline Line heaters – used on pipelines, but not line heaters located at the well head for preheating gas Industry) Line pipe Liners used on the ground Lines – catline, drill, flare, loadline, geronimo and escape, sandline, spool, tong Lines – discharge, return, flare Links (bales) Liquefaction equipment – used in a processing plant or refinery to liquefy C02 so that it can be transported and marketed Liquid viscosifiers Loaders – includes loaders used to move drill pipe to and from the drilling rig Logging equipment – electric wireline Lubricants – specialty Machinery and equipment used to inject substances into a reservoir Magnetic susceptibility meters Magnetometers Main – drum (also known as a drill drum) Main drum also known as drill drum – part of the drawworks Maintenance tools includes cheater bars Manifold choke, valve that is an integral piece of the high-pressure pumping system Manifold – choke; mud Snubbing unit – composed of a blowout preventor stack, a hydraulic jack and a power unit to run the hydraulics Solids control equipment Sonar includes side scanning Sonic loggers – full wave form Spectral gamma-gamma density counters Spectrometers – infrared or hyperspectral used for remote sensing, gamma ray Spools – includes drill line spool Spools (specialized pieces that adapt tubing to BOPs or for spacing requirements between BOP and wellhead) Stabbing guides – used in the drilling process Stimulating fluids Stimulation acids – chemicals used downhole or injected in oil/gas formations Storage tanks – (see Tanks) Submersible trash pump unit – used to pump drilling fluids, mud/water Sulphur recovery equipment used in processing plants and refineries Survey equipment (see Global positioning systems and Navigation systems) Tank battery Tanks – flare, integrated fuel, mud or water, stand-alone fuel tank fully integrated with drilling rig that serves as the direct fuel supply for the rig Tanks – storage – used at a refinery or processing plant Tanks – water storage Telecommunication equipment Thermostats electrical designed for use with any of the machinery or equipment on this list Thread protectors – used in the drilling process Time and frequency domain induced polarization equipment used for electrical or electromagnetic surveying Tongs – backup and integral tongs, power tongs and jaws Tongs – power also called rotary or casing tongs, power tongs and jaws, backup and integral tongs Tools – fishing tools for retrieving tools lost downhole Tools – hand Top drives – Drill Rig Torque gauges – used in the drilling process Towers – light Traction motors Travelling blocks Tricones – drill bits Tubing – includes coil Tubing slips also known as air slips Two-way radios Ultraviolet lamps used for remote sensing Vacuum and wash pump used to clean up around rig and wash equipment Vacuum tanks or systems – truck- or trailer-mounted Vacuum units Valve – outlet, manifold (integral part of the high-pressure pumping system) Valve manifold (integral part of the high-pressure pumping system) Valves – includes those used in the transportation and distribution system, for example, gathering lines Valves – safety – used for well logging, drill stem testing or the production testing phase Vehicles Vessels – separator – used during the production testing phase Vessels – supply and anchor handling for offshore petroleum operations Vessels – for storage of crude oil (FPSO) Vessels – Mobile Offshore Drilling Units Vibrators used for seismic prospecting Viscosifiers – liquid; dry polymer; concentrated Walkways – see Scaffolding Waste gas transmission – see Pipes Waste management bins Waste water treatment units – mobile Water clarifiers – used to remove residual oil in produced water prior to disposal or re-use Water disposal lines – includes associated machinery and equipment that are located within the processing plant Water storage tanks Welding equipment and supplies Well flow lines transporting raw product from a well to a satellite, battery, line pipe or processing plant Well logging equipment – includes surface and downhole tools Well testing equipment – includes surface and downhole tools Wellhead equipment Winches Wireline (or slickline) unit – skid- or truck-mounted