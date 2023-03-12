ExxonMobil can use Guyana’s oil to recover US$ Billions without Minister’s permission

Latest update March 12th, 2023 12:59 AM

Mar 12, 2023

Kaieteur News – According to the 2016 Stabroek Block Production Sharing Agreement (PSA), ExxonMobil Corporation and its partners can take as much of Guyana’s oil that they may need to cover US billion worth of purchases. The sweetest part of this arrangement is that for much of its expenditure, there is no need for ministerial approval.

“Surface Rights” is part of the list of recoverable items. This covers all costs attributable to the acquisition, renewal or relinquishment of the Contract Area including the annual licence rental totalling US$1M.

Labour costs are also listed and entails gross salaries and wages. The PSA states Guyana’s oil will be used to cover the bonuses of employees for ExxonMobil affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), Hess Corporation and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited.

Guyana’s oil will also cover holiday, vacation, sickness and disability, life insurance, hospitalization, pensions and other benefits and payments for employees of Exxon and its partners.

Also included are the reasonable travel and personal expenses of such employees including those made for travel and relocation of the expatriate employees assigned to Guyana.

Exxon and its partners can also recover any personal income tax paid for its employees.

The cost of transportation of employees, equipment, materials and supplies is also cost recoverable.

Charges for Third Party Contracts are also catered for along with all materials purchased to support the petroleum operations.

Furthermore, all rentals, taxes, levies, charges, fees, contributions and any other assessments and charges levied by the Government in connection with the Petroleum Operations and paid directly by the oil companies are recoverable.

Additionally, the contract states that insurance premium and cost incurred for insurance are recoverable.

With respect to legal expenses, the PSA states that all costs and expenses of litigation in defending or prosecuting lawsuits involving the Contract Area or any
third party claim arising out of activities under the Agreement are recoverable.

But the sweetness does not stop there for Exxon and its partners. This newspaper understands that all costs and expenses incurred in the training of Guyanese personnel are recoverable.

Guyana has also allowed Exxon and partners to recover US$ US$460,237,918. This is in respect of all costs incurred between 1999 and 2015 by Exxon and partners in the search of oil.

Additionally, the oil companies are allowed to recover all interests on loans along with all forms of financing used to fund the projects in the Stabroek Block.

There is also a provision that allows Exxon to recover all costs for the decommissioning of wells. This involves the safe removal and shutting down of operations at the end of the project.

There is also a list of items which Exxon can import without payment of duties and without need for ministerial approval. See list below.

 ANNEX D – 255 Pre-Approved and Certified Petroleum Operations Items

  1. Acids (stimulation) – chemicals used downhole or injected in oil/gas formations
  2. Acoustical survey equipment – including sonar, side scanning sonar, full wave form sonic loggers
  3. Aeromagnetic recording survey systems
  4. Air slips also known as tubing slips
  5. All terrain vehicles (ATVs)
  6. Automated equipment at the well head, processing plant or refinery used to monitor and control production
  7. Bags (cloth) with printed tags – used in well testing
  8. Bails (links)
  9. Barrel – chemical mixing when used at the well head
  10. Batteries – for production machinery and equipment
  11. Batteries – geophysical when used exclusively for seismic prospecting in blasting and recording systems
  12. Bits – drill includes PDCs, tricones
  13. Blasting systems – used for seismic prospecting
  14. Blowout ignition system
  15. Blowout preventers (BOPs)
  16. Boxes – shipping (used in well testing), core
  17. Building – portable
  18. Building – support – when used as weather-related protective covering for equipment such as electrical generators or instrumentation
  19. Buildings – that provide office or dwelling space; geologist lab trailers; skid-mounted living trailers
  20. Bulldozers – earth moving equipment
  21. Cable – electrical
  22. Cable – wire rope
  23. Cables – electrical (integrated into machinery)
  24. Cables used for seismic prospecting
  25. Calibration gas – for H2S monitors and H2S analyzers
  26. Casing
  27. Casing accessories
  28. Catwalks – see Scaffolding
  29. Cement – oilwell
  30. Cementing equipment
  31. Centralizers – casing attachment
  32. Centrifuge – used to remove fine drill solids from mud systems
  33. Chemical mixing barrel – when used at the well head
  34. Chemical storage drums – when used at the manufacturing or processing site
  35. Chemicals used in drilling and production operations
  36. Chemicals used in refining operations
  37. Choke manifold and valves
  38. Circulating system – includes discharge and return lines
  39. Circulating systems – includes mud tanks, mud mixers, discharge and return lines and separators
  40. Cleaners/degreasers – includes oilfield equipment
  41. Cloth bags with printed tags – used in well testing
  42. Coil tubing
  43. Coil tubing reel
  44. Collars-drilling
  45. Comunication equipment – includes satellite communications equipment
  46. Compressors – for compression of air or natural gas
  47. Computers – to monitor production/drilling machinery and equipment
  48. Consumables – consumable equipment used in drilling and production operations
  49. Control panels – used to run generators at a well head
  50. Core boxes
  51. Corrosion inhibitors – added to upstream installations for preventative maintenance
  52. Couplings
  53. Custom software – designed for and integrated into drilling and production machinery or equipment
  54. Data processing units used for seismic prospecting
  55. DC electric motors (integrated) used to drive the draw works mud pumps, or top drives, also commonly called traction motors
  56. Deflocculants – used in fresh water mud systems
  57. Dehydration chemicals
  58. Dehydrators – including mole sieve used at the well head; used during the production testing phase
  59. Demulsifiers – used in production operations to remove water from crude oil
  60. Density counters – spectral gamma-gamma
  61. Detectors – flame, when used during the production testing phase as an alternative to a flare stack
  62. Diesel power generating systems
  63. Discharge and return lines
  64. Dispersants – production chemicals
  65. Distribution panel electrical that controls the electrical distribution for the entire rig package
  66. Dope  – pipe
  67. Drifts – for casing, tubing, and line pipe
  68. Drill bits, includes tricone, PDCs (Polycrystalline Diamond Compact)
  69. Drill collar handling equipment
  70. Drill collars – used in exploration and development drilling
  71. Drill line spool – wire rope
  72. Drill pipe – used in exploration and development drilling
  73. Drill pipe handling equipment
  74. Drill stem testing equipment – includes instrumentation
  75. Drilling – detergent; muds; surfactants
  76. Drilling Rigs and associated equipment – Onshore and Offshore
  77. Drilling fluid – chemicals used to create drilling fluid (see mud)
  78. Drills – all drills used exclusively for seismic prospecting includes heli, enviro, LIS, track, truck, buggy
  79. Drives – top, rotary and pump
  80. Drums – for chemical storage when used at the manufacturing or processing site
  81. EDR system (only an EDR and the embedded dedicated computer equipment that is integrated into the unit) used at the drilling site
  82. Electric generators and alternators
  83. Electric logging equipment
  84. Electrical cable – distribution panel, electrical generating systems
  85. Electrical distribution panel
  86. Electrical generating systems (integrated)
  87. Electrical submersible pumps – ESP – for artificial lift of petroleum
  88. Electrical surveying equipment
  89. Electrical thermostats
  90. Electromagnetic surveying equipment – includes time and frequency domain induced polarization equipment
  91. Emergency gas shut off devices
  92. Engine oils
  93. Engines – used for oilfield service
  94. Equipment hoisting
  95. Explosives – includes those used in seismic, coring, construction
  96. Field potentiometers
  97. Filter bags – for the production machinery and equipment
  98. Fishing tools for retrieving tools lost downhole
  99. Fittings includes those used in the transportation and distribution system, for example, on gathering lines
  100. Flame detectors – when used during the production testing phase as an alternative to a flare stack
  101. Flare stacks – includes mobile flare stacks used during the production testing phase
  102. Flare tank systems, located at the wellsite, that are directly connected to the drilling rig and are used to control polluting emissions
  103. Flare tanks and lines
  104. Float equipment
  105. Fluids – fracturing, stimulating, well servicing
  106. Foamers – used downhole to enhance production
  107. Forklifts
  108. Fracturing chemicals
  109. Fracturing equipment
  110. Fuel gas lines – for oil and gas production machinery
  111. Fuel storage tanks – see Tanks
  112. Full wave form sonic loggers
  113. Gamma-ray spectrometers
  114. Gas – welding, acetylene, argon – when used as an inert welding gas or in repair jobs; calibration gas for H2S monitors and H2S analyzers
  115. Gas dehydration equipment used in processing plants or refineries up to the point where the petroleum or natural gas is a marketable product
  116. Gas detection monitors that detect hazardous gas and provide a warning
  117. Gas flow equipment – when used downhole to monitor gas flow
  118. Gas lift lines — located at a production wellsite to encourage the flow or transport of gas from the reservoir to the surface
  119. Gas shut off devices (emergency) – that are attached to a gas line and automatically shut off gas supply
  120. Gauges – engine
  121. Generating systems diesel power, electrical
  122. Gensets/generators – portable, mobile or standby alternators generators/gensets)
  123. Geophones
  124. Geophysical batteries – when used exclusively for seismic prospecting in blasting and recording systems
  125. Geronimo and escape lines
  126. Global positioning systems used for seismic prospecting; used for creating stakeless surveys
  127. Graders
  128. Gradiometers – includes potassium gradiometers for radioactive methods of geophysical prospecting
  129. Gravel for well pads, processing plant on-site roads
  130. Gravitational recording survey systems
  131. Gravity meters
  132. Grease
  133. Ground penetrating radar equipment
  134. Gunny sacks
  135. Guns – perforating that are used during the production testing phase
  136. Hammer wrenches
  137. Hand held tools
  138. Heat exchangers
  139. Heaters – line, located at the well head to preheat gas but not line heaters on pipeline; used during the production testing phase
  140. Heli-drills for seismic prospecting
  141. Hoisting equipment
  142. Hooks and swivels drill pipe handling equipment
  143. Hydraulic tank
  144. Hydraulic winches
  145. Hydrogen sulfide – used for gas scrubbing
  146. Hyperspectral spectrometers used for remote sensing
  147. Imaging equipment – seismic
  148. Incinerator – when used during the production testing phase in place of a flare stack to bum off excess natural gas
  149. Indicator – weight
  150. Inductive conductivity probes used for electrical or electromagnetic surveying
  151. Infrared and hyperspectral spectrometers
  152. Infrared spectrometers used for remote sensing
  153. Inhibitors – corrosion added to upstream installations for preventative maintenance
  154. Injector head that runs or retrieves the coil tubing
  155. Instruments – instruments or equipment for seismic prospecting
  156. Integrated diesel power generating systems
  157. Integrated electrical operating systems
  158. Integrated fuel tanks see Tanks
  159. Integrated navigation systems used for seismic prospecting
  160. Integrated pump units
  161. Integrated steam heaters
  162. Lab testing equipment – used for testing drilling fluids
  163. Lab testing equipment – used for testing production fluids
  164. Labels – for vials used in well testing
  165. Laptop computers (see entry under Computers)
  166. LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) mapping equipment used for remote sensing
  167. Light towers or light plants
  168. Lighting – industrial explosion proof
  169. Lights
  170. Lignite drilling mud or fluid
  171. Line heaters – located at the well head to preheat gas, but not line heaters on the pipeline
  172. Line heaters – used on pipelines, but not line heaters located at the well head for preheating gas Industry)
  173. Line pipe
  174. Liners used on the ground
  175. Lines – catline, drill, flare, loadline, geronimo and escape, sandline, spool, tong
  176. Lines – discharge, return, flare
  177. Links (bales)
  178. Liquefaction equipment – used in a processing plant or refinery to liquefy C02 so that it can be transported and marketed
  179. Liquid viscosifiers
  180. Loaders – includes loaders used to move drill pipe to and from the drilling rig
  181. Logging equipment – electric wireline
  182. Lubricants – specialty
  183. Machinery and equipment used to inject substances into a reservoir
  184. Magnetic susceptibility meters
  185. Magnetometers
  186. Main – drum (also known as a drill drum)
  187. Main drum also known as drill drum – part of the drawworks
  188. Maintenance tools includes cheater bars
  189. Manifold choke, valve that is an integral piece of the high-pressure pumping system
  190. Manifold – choke; mud
  191. Snubbing unit – composed of a blowout preventor stack, a hydraulic jack and a power unit to run the hydraulics
  192. Solids control equipment
  193. Sonar includes side scanning
  194. Sonic loggers – full wave form
  195. Spectral gamma-gamma density counters
  196. Spectrometers – infrared or hyperspectral used for remote sensing, gamma ray
  197. Spools – includes drill line spool
  198. Spools (specialized pieces that adapt tubing to BOPs or for spacing requirements between BOP and wellhead)
  199. Stabbing guides – used in the drilling process
  200. Stimulating fluids
  201. Stimulation acids – chemicals used downhole or injected in oil/gas formations
  202. Storage tanks – (see Tanks)
  203. Submersible trash pump unit – used to pump drilling fluids, mud/water
  204. Sulphur recovery equipment used in processing plants and refineries
  205. Survey equipment (see Global positioning systems and Navigation systems)
  206. Tank battery
  207. Tanks – flare, integrated fuel, mud or water, stand-alone fuel tank fully integrated with drilling rig that serves as the direct fuel supply for the rig
  208. Tanks – storage – used at a refinery or processing plant
  209. Tanks – water storage
  210. Telecommunication equipment
  211. Thermostats electrical designed for use with any of the machinery or equipment on this list
  212. Thread protectors – used in the drilling process
  213. Time and frequency domain induced polarization equipment used for electrical or electromagnetic surveying
  214. Tongs – backup and integral tongs, power tongs and jaws
  215. Tongs – power also called rotary or casing tongs, power tongs and jaws, backup and integral tongs
  216. Tools – fishing tools for retrieving tools lost downhole
  217. Tools – hand
  218. Top drives – Drill Rig
  219. Torque gauges – used in the drilling process
  220. Towers – light
  221. Traction motors
  222. Travelling blocks
  223. Tricones – drill bits
  224. Tubing – includes coil
  225. Tubing slips also known as air slips
  226. Two-way radios
  227. Ultraviolet lamps used for remote sensing
  228. Vacuum and wash pump used to clean up around rig and wash equipment
  229. Vacuum tanks or systems – truck- or trailer-mounted
  230. Vacuum units
  231. Valve – outlet, manifold (integral part of the high-pressure pumping system)
  232. Valve manifold (integral part of the high-pressure pumping system)
  233. Valves – includes those used in the transportation and distribution system, for example, gathering lines
  234. Valves – safety – used for well logging, drill stem testing or the production testing phase
  235. Vehicles
  236. Vessels – separator – used during the production testing phase
  237. Vessels – supply and anchor handling for offshore petroleum operations
  238. Vessels – for storage of crude oil (FPSO)
  239. Vessels – Mobile Offshore Drilling Units
  240. Vibrators used for seismic prospecting
  241. Viscosifiers – liquid; dry polymer; concentrated
  242. Walkways – see Scaffolding
  243.  Waste gas transmission – see Pipes
  244. Waste management bins
  245. Waste water treatment units – mobile
  246. Water clarifiers – used to remove residual oil in produced water prior to disposal or re-use
  247. Water disposal lines – includes associated machinery and equipment that are located within the processing plant
  248. Water storage tanks
  249. Welding equipment and supplies
  250. Well flow lines transporting raw product from a well to a satellite, battery, line pipe or processing plant
  251. Well logging equipment – includes surface and downhole tools
  252. Well testing equipment – includes surface and downhole tools
  253. Wellhead equipment
  254. Winches
  255. Wireline (or slickline) unit – skid- or truck-mounted
