East Ruimveldt gets past Chase’s Academic Foundation

Mar 12, 2023
Kaieteur News – Chase’s Academic Foundation went down 4-0 to East Ruimveldt Secondary School in a dramatic match on Friday afternoon in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Blue Water U15 Girls’ Development League.
East Ruimveldt Secondary School dominated the match with a strong defense at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) Ground.
The winning team’s striker Dellanna Small said she was happy with the final score because her team trained hard over a short period to prepare for the league. She scored three goals, while her teammate Fayon Harry scored the 4th, cementing their school’s victory.
“The game was very good. We put in a lot of work and I’m glad that we came out on top,” Small shared.
Her Coach Colin Tasher added that the fixture was his team’s first competitive game after a break and limited practice sessions due to inclement weather, but he is happy with the victory.
“They didn’t play to their potential, but they will get better as the time goes along. I’m very excited.”
The second match between Charlestown Secondary School and Lodge Secondary School ended in a 0-0 draw.
Captain of Charlestown Secondary School Chinwendu Rover said even though her team did not win, she enjoyed the game.
The League was launched in Georgetown in May 2022, and in Linden in February 2023.
The aim of the league is to increase the number of young girls playing football, identify new talent, raise the profile of female football and provide coaches with more hours to work with young female footballers. The league is being played as a national school competition across all school districts and is supported by the Ministry of Education.
President Wayne Forde and the GFF Council are committed to investing in women’s football by introducing more competitions at both the junior and senior levels. The Blue Water U15 Girls Development League is a key pillar in our national talent scouting programme.
