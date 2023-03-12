Carlston Harris secures ‘UD’ win over Jared Gooden at UFC 221

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Carlston Harris improved his MMA record to 18-5 following his unanimous decision win over Jared Gooden yesterday at UFC’s Fight Night 221 in Las Vegas.

Though the fight went to the distance, Harris dominated the contest to secure his third UFC victory in four appearances.

As for Gooden, the returning “Nitetrain” falls to 1-4 inside the Octagon with the loss, as the three judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, all in favour of the Guyanese.

After battering each other with big shots in the first, Harris took the fight to the canvas and dominated the action remaining in top position and landing damage, looking for submission openings in the second.

It was more of the same in the third, as the returning Gooden couldn’t avoid getting dragged to the canvas.

Nothing was going to stop Carlston Harris from making his return to the Octagon.

Harris was trying to compete for over a year, but cancellations and injuries to opponents have prevented him from making that walk.

Less than ten days out from UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili, Harris found himself in a similar spot.

Opponent Abubakar Nurmagomedov was forced to withdraw due to illness; making it two fights cancelled for Harris in just over a month. It wasn’t ideal, but “Mocambique” had to make this fight week count and it didn’t matter who he’d have to face.

In comes Gooden, and just like that, Harris’ opportunity to fight this weekend was back on. Unfortunately, Gooden wasn’t able to make weight, but the silver lining is that Harris receives 30% of Gooden’s fight purse.

Harris is also looking to recapture that winning feeling after suffering a defeat to Shavkat Rakhmonov in his last trip to the Octagon. The loss taught Harris some lessons and inspired him to focus on his boxing ahead of his next fight.

Harris watched Gooden’s fights versus Randy Brown and Alan Jouban and came away with the conclusion that his boxing adjustments can really shine in this matchup.

Harris said he entered the fight yesterday focused on being composed and taking advantage of his shots.