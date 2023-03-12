Bulldozer and operator cannot be found after mining pit collapses at Bosai

Kaieteur News – A bulldozer operator identified as Neptune Hercules, 59 was on Saturday buried alive in his machine after an old bauxite mining pit collapsed at Bosai’s operation in Linden, Region Ten.

The incident took place during the morning hours at the company’s East Montgomery Mines. It is unclear what transpired but Kaieteur News understands that Hercules was reportedly clearing land with his bulldozer at the location when tragedy struck.

This newspaper was told that he ended-up too close to the edge of the old pit. It is believed that the pit’s edge might have collapsed underneath the weight of the bulldozer and sent it crashing inside.

As the bulldozer toppled into the pit, the entire wall caved in behind and buried the machine with Hercules still inside.

His co-workers rushed to the rescue but he nor the bulldozer were anywhere to be seen. An excavator was taken to the site to assist in the search for Hercules.

Some persons even used metal detectors to see if they could find the exact location where the bulldozer got buried but up to press time, Hercules was not found.

Kaieteur News understands that Hercules worked for many years with Bosai Mineral Guyana and was an executive member of the Workers’ Union. His co-workers are deeply saddened at the tragedy. They said that the 59-year-old was just months away from retiring and celebrating his sixtieth birthday.