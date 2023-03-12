Bad name does cause family and friend fuh go dem separate ways

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – The two things which does cause ‘bad name’ is when yuh fuget fuh invite people to wedding reception or, birthday party and when yuh name nah mention in yuh family death announcement. All other wrongs are forgiven but nat those two.

Yuh friend could talk yuh name behind yuh back. He could borrow yuh money and never repay. He could report yuh to de tax authorities. He could even go and sleep with yuh better half. All of dat is forgivable. But if he or he children getting married and yuh nah get invite, de friendship done there and den.

People does fallout with dem family over all kind of thing. A lot of it is because of property dispute. But when death comes even de most bitter of family feuds does be set aside. A man might not talk to he family fuh years but when somebody dead fuh that family, he gan go and offer he sympathy.

But de one ting wah is not forgivable and wah does cause irreconcilable differences is when yuh fuhget fuh mention some family member name in de death announcement. Dem does accuse yuh of not considering dem as family.

It mek dem boys remember a story Ronald Regan talk. He seh how dem had a boy who tell a girl, “I would climb the highest mountain fuh you. I would swim across de deepest and widest river fuh you.

Then he turn to she and said, “I will drop by tonight, if there is no rain”.

Talk half. Leff half!