Semifinalists battle for final spots today

KBC 4X4 U17 Basketball Tournament…
Kaieteur News – Following the preliminary round of the nine teams which entered the Kings Basketball Club’s 4 x 4 Under 17 competition, the teams emerging to contest the semifinals this afternoon (Saturday) are Kwakwani, Kidrock, and the Kings A and B teams.
From 2:30pm at the Retrieve Hard Court in Wismar, these four teams are clashing to reach the final where several trophies and replicas are at stake, compliments of the Brusches Basketball Foundation and United States-based former basketball coach, Gary Stephens.
To reach the semifinals, which were played at the Silvercity Hard Court, Kings B ended on top with 58 points after winning three and losing one game in the preliminary round of the tournament, which was played last weekend at the same venue.
They face the Kings A, who ended with 34 points from two wins and two defeats, as Kwakwani and Kidrock B both finished with three wins and one loss, scoring 45 and 35 points, respectively, to take the second and third spots, causing them to contest the other semifinal spot.
Those clubs that were eliminated were Block 22 Flames, Victory alley Royals A and B, Retrieve Raiders and Kidrock A.
