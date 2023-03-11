Schlumberger could create Disaster – Part II

Dear Editor,

The Presentation by Schlumberger’s Radioactive Expert on the 7th February, 2023 at the Parc Rayne Conference Hall, in Houston sought only to whitewash the dangers of radioactive materials/source. His presentation focused heavily on the benefits of radiation such as its use in x-rays, CT scanners, smoke alarms, production of nuclear power for electricity. And lovely diagrams were shown to us of the protons and neutrons being split, and these particles floating around and creating electricity! Lots of great high-tech science which just boggles the layman’s mind! And how beneficial this will all be for Guyana, while not highlighting the dangers of the hazardous material! This has the potential to turning us all to zombies as in the movie “The Walking Dead”!

From my reading on the subject of radioactive hazardous materials (source), these materials have the potential to cause such health effects as: radiation sickness (nausea and vomiting, spontaneous bleeding, and severe fatigue), Prenatal radiation exposure: effects on the fetus, these can include stunted growth, deformities, abnormal brain function, or cancer that may develop sometime later in life, Cancer (all types, inclusive of cancer of the skin), and mental health effects. Other dangerous diseases that might be brought on by exposure to radioactive waste/material include anemia, leukemia, hemorrhages, and cardiovascular diseases. If you are exposed to an extremely high dosage of radiation, it is most likely that it will result in death.

Effects on Terrestrial and Aquatic environment: Soil infertility along with the fact that any plants grown in such soils may absorb the radiation present in the soil and accumulate it within the bodies. These radiation hazardous materials may make its way up the food chain when herbivores consume these plants and carnivores consume those herbivores. It leads to genetic mutation and affects the plant’s normal functioning. Some plants may die after such exposure, while others may develop weak seeds.

Radioactive hazardous material that is taken up by seaweed or plankton in the seas and oceans can be transferred to fish, which are in turn eaten by larger fish. Fish can also take in radionuclides in the water through their gills, and radionuclides can be ingested by mollusks. Once in the body, whether inhaled or absorbed through gills or other organs, radiation can make its way into the bloodstream, lungs, and bony structures, potentially causing death, cancer, or genetic damage.

In speaking about Cosmic Radiation, Schlumberger Radiation Expert stated that we are taking in cosmic radiation all the time and that radiation exposure is not new. But cosmic radiation can instantaneously destroy everything on the earth. And is so severe that the creator of the universe put a layer called the ozone layer in the atmosphere to protect us by absorbing/diluting the power of the cosmic radiation. So that we humans and animals can benefit from God’s divine radiation. Therefore, manmade radiation cannot be compared to the cosmic radiation created by the Almighty for mankind’s benefit.

As to the Benefits of Stored Radioactive hazardous materials- the portion that would be consider waste after use,they are few and I quote: “However, if the waste is stored and recycled over time, it can be used to generate electricity, nuclear power: Journal of Nuclear Waste Management Organization, 2022).” In addition, nuclear energy from radiation is beneficial in that it produces electricity but can cripple a country’s economy if there is a disaster such as a nuclear chemical spillage. Just think of the Chernobyl accident that occurred on 26 April 1986 at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine and the accident that occurred in Fukushima in Japan on the 11th of March 2011. Both Fukushima and Chernobyl had to be abandoned for the health and safety of others. As living near or in a place with such high levels of radiation could cause serious health issues. They were many deaths illnesses even to this day.

Consider we may have to abandon large areas of Guyana, such a small country in size already, should such a disaster take place! Developed countries use radioactive materials/source to produce nuclear energy but all these countries have established programs and polices how to safely deal with hazardous radioactive material. Some of these developed countries are still taking risks for still they do not even know how to manage hazardous radioactive materials/waste or what the future hold in this area. And they are trying to ship these hazardous materials to poor countries such as Guyana. We here in Guyana do not have such programs and policies.

I personally see this as one day creating a world or nation of zombies, if allowed!

Sincerely,

Hajji Dr. Roshan Khan