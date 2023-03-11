Latest update March 11th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

PSC honours eight women

Mar 11, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Private Sector Commission (PSC), in observance of International Women’s Day, on Thursday honoured eight women who made exceptional and dedicated commitment to the growth and development of the Private Sector, at a presentation ceremony held in the PSC boardroom.

Ms. Onicka Jones, Public Relations Officer of the Private Sector Commission receives a token of appreciation from her organisation’s Chairman Mr. Paul Cheong 

Ms. Onicka Jones, Public Relations Officer of the Private Sector Commission receives a token of appreciation from her organisation’s Chairman Mr. Paul Cheong

The honourees are Dr. Marie Correia, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Correia & Correia Limited, Ms. Natasha Gaskin-Peters, Director of the Center for Local Business Development, Ms. Luanna Persaud, Country Director of Qualfon Guyana, Ms. Rowena Elliot, President of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ms. Briony Tiwarie-Gabriel, Director of BK Group of Companies, Ms. Gomatie Gangadin, Public Relations Officer of Guyana Shore Base Inc., Ms. Mona Bynoe, Project Coordinator of Forest Products Association of Guyana and Ms. Onicka Jones, Public Relations Officer of the Private Sector Commission.

During the ceremony, PSC’s Chairman Mr. Paul Cheong expressed gratitude to the women for the tremendous contribution they have made to the business community and encouraged them to continue to demonstrate tenacity and leadership which will inspire confidence in women and girls. Similar sentiments were expressed by other members of the Executive Management Committee including Vice Chairman, Mr. Ryan Alexander, Corporate Coordinator, Mr. Manniram Prashad, Honorary Secretary, Mr. Ramesh Dookhoo, President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), Mr. Rafeek Khan, and Communication Consultant, Mr. Kit Nascimento.

Some of the recipients of the Private Sector Commission’s International Women’s Day appreciation ceremony 

Some of the recipients of the Private Sector Commission’s International Women’s Day appreciation ceremony

Over the years, the PSC has been encouraging more women to take on leadership roles.

International Women’s Day was observed on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 and themed, ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Look what these leaders doing to y’all future!!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

All Saints Primary crowned champions of RBL Five for fun cricket tourney

All Saints Primary crowned champions of RBL Five for fun cricket...

Mar 11, 2023

Kaieteur News – The 2023 Republic Bank Limited (RBL) Five-for-Fun cricket tournament concluded yesterday at the Police Sports Club (PSC) ground seeing the All Saints Primary School emanating...
Read More
Bavuma’s 171* puts South Africa in commanding position

Bavuma’s 171* puts South Africa in...

Mar 11, 2023

Eight more showdowns on this weekend

Eight more showdowns on this weekend

Mar 11, 2023

National Outdoor Archery Championships concludes

National Outdoor Archery Championships concludes

Mar 11, 2023

Knockout stage to be determined tonight

Knockout stage to be determined tonight

Mar 11, 2023

Semifinalists battle for final spots today

Semifinalists battle for final spots today

Mar 11, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Stepping into another world

    Kaieteur News – I heard him before I saw him. I was pleased however that he had arrived outside of the bank before... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]