PSC honours eight women

Latest update March 11th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 11, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Private Sector Commission (PSC), in observance of International Women’s Day, on Thursday honoured eight women who made exceptional and dedicated commitment to the growth and development of the Private Sector, at a presentation ceremony held in the PSC boardroom.
The honourees are Dr. Marie Correia, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Correia & Correia Limited, Ms. Natasha Gaskin-Peters, Director of the Center for Local Business Development, Ms. Luanna Persaud, Country Director of Qualfon Guyana, Ms. Rowena Elliot, President of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ms. Briony Tiwarie-Gabriel, Director of BK Group of Companies, Ms. Gomatie Gangadin, Public Relations Officer of Guyana Shore Base Inc., Ms. Mona Bynoe, Project Coordinator of Forest Products Association of Guyana and Ms. Onicka Jones, Public Relations Officer of the Private Sector Commission.
During the ceremony, PSC’s Chairman Mr. Paul Cheong expressed gratitude to the women for the tremendous contribution they have made to the business community and encouraged them to continue to demonstrate tenacity and leadership which will inspire confidence in women and girls. Similar sentiments were expressed by other members of the Executive Management Committee including Vice Chairman, Mr. Ryan Alexander, Corporate Coordinator, Mr. Manniram Prashad, Honorary Secretary, Mr. Ramesh Dookhoo, President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), Mr. Rafeek Khan, and Communication Consultant, Mr. Kit Nascimento.
Over the years, the PSC has been encouraging more women to take on leadership roles.
International Women’s Day was observed on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 and themed, ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”.
Look what these leaders doing to y’all future!!
Mar 11, 2023Kaieteur News – The 2023 Republic Bank Limited (RBL) Five-for-Fun cricket tournament concluded yesterday at the Police Sports Club (PSC) ground seeing the All Saints Primary School emanating...
Mar 11, 2023
Mar 11, 2023
Mar 11, 2023
Mar 11, 2023
Mar 11, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – I heard him before I saw him. I was pleased however that he had arrived outside of the bank before... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]