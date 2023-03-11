PSC honours eight women

Kaieteur News – The Private Sector Commission (PSC), in observance of International Women’s Day, on Thursday honoured eight women who made exceptional and dedicated commitment to the growth and development of the Private Sector, at a presentation ceremony held in the PSC boardroom.

The honourees are Dr. Marie Correia, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Correia & Correia Limited, Ms. Natasha Gaskin-Peters, Director of the Center for Local Business Development, Ms. Luanna Persaud, Country Director of Qualfon Guyana, Ms. Rowena Elliot, President of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ms. Briony Tiwarie-Gabriel, Director of BK Group of Companies, Ms. Gomatie Gangadin, Public Relations Officer of Guyana Shore Base Inc., Ms. Mona Bynoe, Project Coordinator of Forest Products Association of Guyana and Ms. Onicka Jones, Public Relations Officer of the Private Sector Commission.

During the ceremony, PSC’s Chairman Mr. Paul Cheong expressed gratitude to the women for the tremendous contribution they have made to the business community and encouraged them to continue to demonstrate tenacity and leadership which will inspire confidence in women and girls. Similar sentiments were expressed by other members of the Executive Management Committee including Vice Chairman, Mr. Ryan Alexander, Corporate Coordinator, Mr. Manniram Prashad, Honorary Secretary, Mr. Ramesh Dookhoo, President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), Mr. Rafeek Khan, and Communication Consultant, Mr. Kit Nascimento.

Over the years, the PSC has been encouraging more women to take on leadership roles.

International Women’s Day was observed on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 and themed, ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”.