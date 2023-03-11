PNC Lethem office – a case of what goes around, comes back to haunt?

Latest update March 11th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 11, 2023 Letters
Dear Editor,
The continuing saga of the Lethem building has strands of similarity to that other saga, in which the claim was laid to elections victory, but the winning SoPs could and still cannot be produced. Same thing here. Produce ownership of the building with the title or transport instead of foraying into all kinds of machinations and shenanigans. The principle, he who asserts must prove and provide the evidence is applicable.
Is there a connect with this and the once Red House saga of some years ago where the lease was ordered revoked and the lessor to vacate the premises? Is it a case of what goes around comes around?
Yours faithfully.
Shamshun Mohamed
Look what these leaders doing to y’all future!!
Mar 11, 2023Kaieteur News – The 2023 Republic Bank Limited (RBL) Five-for-Fun cricket tournament concluded yesterday at the Police Sports Club (PSC) ground seeing the All Saints Primary School emanating...
Mar 11, 2023
Mar 11, 2023
Mar 11, 2023
Mar 11, 2023
Mar 11, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – I heard him before I saw him. I was pleased however that he had arrived outside of the bank before... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]