PNC Lethem office – a case of what goes around, comes back to haunt?

Dear Editor,

The continuing saga of the Lethem building has strands of similarity to that other saga, in which the claim was laid to elections victory, but the winning SoPs could and still cannot be produced. Same thing here. Produce ownership of the building with the title or transport instead of foraying into all kinds of machinations and shenanigans. The principle, he who asserts must prove and provide the evidence is applicable.

Is there a connect with this and the once Red House saga of some years ago where the lease was ordered revoked and the lessor to vacate the premises? Is it a case of what goes around comes around?

Yours faithfully.

Shamshun Mohamed