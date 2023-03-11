National Outdoor Archery Championships concludes

Kaieteur News – In the Match-play Eliminations leading up to the Finals on the second day, Guyana’s top archers in the Men, U18 Men, Women and U18 Women categories, battled for the Gold, Silver and Bronze medals in both the Barebow and Recurve divisions.

Beginning with the Barebow Division, Vishal Manbode won 6-0 against Fabian Ramdatt to face Jeewanram Persaud, while Sean Duncan won 6-0 against Alex Mangla to face Nicholas Hing.

Hing won 6-0 over Courtley Rodrigues to face Duncan, father & son Afzal and Saeed Karim faced each other with the younger, Saeed Karim, winning 6-0 to face Mohammad Zamaluddin, and Mehandra Chatargum also took a 6-0 win over Faraad Gani to face Anand Mangra.

In the Semi-finals Jeewanram Persaud won 6-0 over Vishal Manbode, while Sean Duncan won 7-3 over Hing, Zamaluddin won 6-0 over Karim, and Mangra won 6-0 over Chatargum. In the Finals, Mangra beat Duncan for the Bronze while Persaud emerged victorious with Gold over Zamaluddin’s Silver.

The Women Barebow saw Bibi Saleema Salim win against Karin Toppin 6-0. Salim then beat Theresa Jaikishun by the same margin to go through to the Final as Roshini Boodhoo took 6-0 over Julie Ann Williams through to the finals also. Jaikishun and Williams then battled for the Bronze medal with Williams emerging the winner for Bronze, and Salim taking the Gold over Boodhoo’s Silver.

In the Barebow Men Under 18 category, Saifullah Gani won 6-0 against Nicholas Sookdeo thru to the semi-final, while Lucas Chung edged out Luzigue Stanley 6-5 to go thru to the finals against Christian Craigen. Gani and Stanley shot for the Bronze with Stanley emerging the winner, as Craigen and Chung fought for the coveted Gold. The Gold eventually went to Craigen and Chung settled for the Silver.

The Men’s Recurve was fast-paced as Anand Mangra eliminated out Nicholas Hing early, as did Vishal Manbode against Saeed Karim, Sean Duncan against Farad Gani, and Jeewanram Persaud against Fabian Ramdatt. The Semi-finals saw Mangra advance to the final after defeating Manbode 7-1, and Persaud pushing past Duncan with 6-2. Manbode and Duncan shot for Bronze with Manbode emerging the winner, and Mangra edging out Persaud 6-2 for the Gold, with Persaud settling for the silver.

In the Recurve Men U18 Christian Craigen advanced to the final by defeating Nicholas Sookdeo 6-0, while Lucas Chung did the same against Saifullah Gani with 6-0. Sookdeo then won against Gani 6-0 for the Bronze, while Craigen claimed Gold against Chung in the final match.

The Recurve Women was the last match of the day as Shereeda Yusuf took 6-2 against Bibi Saleema Salim. Yusuf then faced Samira Duncan with Duncan winning 6-0, and RoshiniBoodhoo conceding to Theresa Jaikishun’s 6-2 leaving Boodhoo and Yusuf on the battle for the Bronze which Boodhoo eventually claimed. It was then Duncan and Jaikishun’s turn to each try to get the gold, Duncan held her ground eventually leaving Jaikishun to settle for the Silver.

In the both Women U18 Barebow and U18 Recurve matches, Malaika Bynoe was unchallenged in her category, and was awarded Gold in both divisions.

At the Presentation Ceremony after the event, President of Archery Guyana, Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, thanked the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Minister Charles Ramson, the National Sports Commission and Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, for their usual kind support and for the use of the wonderful facility for the hosting of this National event. She went on to thank all the participants, for attending over the 2 days.

The Board of Directors wishes to convey its profuse thanks to the National Archery Judges for their professional work over the weekend. Special thanks to Chairman of Judges Ryan McKinnon, Director of Shooting, Mohammed Gamal Khan, Target and Line Judges, Robert Singh and Nicholas Hing. (This is an official release of Archery Guyana)