Knockout stage to be determined tonight

March 11th, 2023
Mar 11, 2023 Sports
Pinnacle Promotions Republic Classic Beach Football…
Kaieteur News – Following the opening last Saturday and on Tuesday, clashes in the Republic Classic beach Football tournament organised by Pinnacle Promotions group stage, may be difficult to predict the likely teams that will advance to the knockout stages this evening.
On Tuesday night one of the Group C games ended with Hi Stars gaining a win via the walkover route as Dave and Celena could not take the field, then a similar result was obtained by Timehri Panthers when Ituni was also absent in Group D schedule.
On field action saw Hard Knocks defeated Home Winners by a 9-4 margin in their Group B encounter then Turk Kings claimed a win as the Coomacka team did not show up for their Group A fixture.
The Group D game ended with Kwakwani Strikers gaining a win as Ituni were absent, but in Group B Hustlers overcame a determined Haynes Hardnose Ballers 5-4 while Turf Kings prevailed 4-3 against Young Kings in their Group A match and Timehri Panthers put away Kuru Kuru Warriors 2-0 in their Group D affair.
Last Saturday, the first night was witnessed by President of the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA), Wainwright Bethune, who wished the teams best of luck in his brief remarks. The opening game in Group A ended with Young Guns winning 3-1 over Young Kings, then Aroiama won against Ituni in a Group D clash before Hi Stars and Kwakwani played to a 1-1stalemate in a Group C match.
That was followed with Husters pounding their way past Golden Stars 5-0 in a Group B game while Groups C’s Kwakwani Strikers and Dave and Celena could not be separated in a game that ended 2-2.
The Group D match ended 5-2 for the former between Aroiama and Kuru Kuru Warriors while the final game of the night ended with Hard Knocks rolling Past Gooden Stars 3-2 in a Group B clash.
