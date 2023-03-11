Guyanese does gat meaning fuh every dream!

Kaieteur News – Dem boys hope de police deh pun de road this coming Sunday. De last time dem had horseracing in West Berbice was a nightmare. Traffic back up fuh miles and all because some people nah want wait in line and create dem own line.

So dis weekend, dem boys hoping no confusion nah gan tek place because de last time people miss dem flight to de airport. But dem boys want to wish all de people wah going to de races a good time.

Was only yesterday, dem boys see a video pun Tik Tok featuring de former and late President of de United States, Ronald Regan. He talk de story of de man wah bin anxious fuh go to de horse races. He was so anxious dat he dream about a number 5.

Deh gat nuff people in Guyana does follow dem dreams. If dem dream a number, dem does go and buy lotto and mek sure dat number deh in de combination wah dem pick.

If dem dream about certain food, dem does rush to d market and buy dat food fuh eat. Guyanese people very superstitious just like de man wah bin dream about de number 5.

So de man turn up at de horse racing track. He pick up de programme and tek a look at de listing fuh at de 5th race. He scroll down to number 5. He see de horse name was 5 by 5. Well that did it fuh de man. He decide dat he gat to follow he dream. Is too much coincidence! He bent all de money pun de number 5 in de fifth race.

And sure enough… de horse came in fifth.

